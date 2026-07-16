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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CES Award-Winning Superheat H1C Opens Pre-Orders for World's First Bitcoin-Mining Water Heater

Designed for Real Homes

Although powered by ASIC Bitcoin mining hardware, the Superheat H1C was engineered first and foremost as a premium home appliance.

Key features include:

  • Captures more than 99% of computational heat for household hot water
  • Whisper-quiet operation tested at38.4 dB(A) during water heating, comparable to a quiet library
  • Plug-and-play installation and maintenance using standard residential electrical and plumbing systems
  • Smart mobile app for monitoring water temperature, energy usage, and Bitcoin production
  • Premium modern design suitable for everyday residential environments

Founding Batch Now Available

The Founding Batch isn't simply the first production run. It's the first step toward a future where household electricity works as intelligently as the rest of the modern home.

Founding customers receive:

  • Exclusive launch price of $2,999
  • Fully credited $199 reservation
  • Priority production allocation
  • Estimated delivery beginning in Q4 2026, ahead of the winter holiday season

Reservations are now open at www.superheat.xyz.

About Superheat

Superheat is redefining home appliances for the computing age. By repurposing computational waste heat into daily household thermal energy, Superheat creates award-winning home appliances that lower living costs, reduce energy waste, and empower everyday consumers through decentralized technology.

Media Contact

Julie Xu
Chief Operating Officer, Superheat
Email: julie@superheat.xyz
Website: www.superheat.xyz
Media Kit: www.superheat.xyz

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ces-award-winning-superheat-h1c-opens-pre-orders-for-worlds-first-bitcoin-mining-water-heater-302827553.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.