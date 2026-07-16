CES Award-Winning Superheat H1C Opens Pre-Orders for World's First Bitcoin-Mining Water Heater

Designed for Real Homes

Although powered by ASIC Bitcoin mining hardware, the Superheat H1C was engineered first and foremost as a premium home appliance.

Key features include:

Captures more than 99% of computational heat for household hot water

for household hot water Whisper-quiet operation tested at 38.4 dB(A) during water heating, comparable to a quiet library

during water heating, comparable to a quiet library Plug-and-play installation and maintenance using standard residential electrical and plumbing systems

using standard residential electrical and plumbing systems Smart mobile app for monitoring water temperature, energy usage, and Bitcoin production

Premium modern design suitable for everyday residential environments

Founding Batch Now Available

The Founding Batch isn't simply the first production run. It's the first step toward a future where household electricity works as intelligently as the rest of the modern home.

Founding customers receive:

Exclusive launch price of $2,999

Fully credited $199 reservation

Priority production allocation

Estimated delivery beginning in Q4 2026, ahead of the winter holiday season

Reservations are now open at www.superheat.xyz.

About Superheat

Superheat is redefining home appliances for the computing age. By repurposing computational waste heat into daily household thermal energy, Superheat creates award-winning home appliances that lower living costs, reduce energy waste, and empower everyday consumers through decentralized technology.

Media Contact

Julie Xu

Chief Operating Officer, Superheat

Email: julie@superheat.xyz

Website: www.superheat.xyz

Media Kit: www.superheat.xyz

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