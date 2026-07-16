BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Director Declaration
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr James Barnes, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc with effect from 1 August 2026.
Mr G Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Date: 16 July 2026
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