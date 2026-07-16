BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr James Barnes, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc with effect from 1 August 2026.

Mr G Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Date: 16 July 2026