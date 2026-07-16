Nitches, Inc. Repositions Around NutraVeri, a Supplement Technology Platform Built From the Company's Own Product Success

The company behind the InTheZone supplement brand has transformed its firsthand experience into a technology platform that helps founders build purpose-driven supplement brands with access to FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing. NutraVeri is now the centerpiece of Nitches' long-term growth strategy.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Nitches, Inc. (OTCID:NICH) today announced a strategic repositioning that places NutraVeri at the center of the company's future. Moving beyond its legacy apparel business, Nitches is evolving into a supplement technology company built around helping entrepreneurs launch better supplement brands through data-driven product validation, manufacturing access, and an integrated commercialization platform.

Unlike companies that entered the industry from the software side, NutraVeri was built from firsthand operating experience.

Nitches formulated, launched, and marketed its own consumer supplement brand, InTheZone, gaining practical insight into every major challenge founders face-from formulation and ingredient selection to labeling, regulatory considerations, manufacturing, and fulfillment. NutraVeri captures those lessons in a scalable platform designed to make launching a supplement brand faster, more transparent, and significantly less risky.

From One Brand to Industry Infrastructure

Most supplement companies build products.

Nitches built the system behind building products.

Rather than viewing InTheZone as the destination, management recognized that the real long-term asset was the repeatable process required to bring a supplement to market successfully. NutraVeri transforms that process into a technology platform any founder can access.

Users enter a proposed formula and receive a NutraVeri Score in approximately 60 seconds across six critical readiness dimensions:

Formula Strength

Ingredient Evidence

Claim Risk

Dose Validation

Label Readiness

Market Fit

The platform evaluates formulations using FDA labeling databases, FTC guidance, scientific literature, ingredient references, and publicly available regulatory information to help founders identify potential issues before investing significant capital.

The result is a practical readiness assessment designed to improve decision-making before manufacturing begins.

A Fully Integrated Founder Platform

NutraVeri is designed to connect every major step required to bring a supplement brand to market.

The platform includes:

Intelligence - Free readiness scoring supported by an expanding ingredient intelligence library.

Documentation - Product Passports that organize formulation, labeling, and manufacturing documentation.

Manufacturing - Access to FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing with founder-friendly production minimums.

Fulfillment - Warehousing, shipping, and distribution capabilities designed to help products reach customers efficiently.

Partner Network - A growing ecosystem of manufacturers, consultants, affiliates, and strategic partners that introduce founders to the platform.

Rather than operating as disconnected services, each layer feeds the next, creating multiple recurring revenue opportunities while simplifying the product launch process for founders.

Purpose-Built Supplements With Professional Manufacturing

NutraVeri is designed around a straightforward idea: founders should be able to create products tailored to specific audiences without sacrificing manufacturing quality.

Entrepreneurs can validate a concept at no cost, organize supporting documentation, and transition directly into FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing when they are ready to produce.

Nitches first validated this approach internally through the development of InTheZone. NutraVeri now extends that same process to founders across the broader supplement industry.

Why This Matters for NICH

The company's repositioning represents more than a new product launch.

It changes the underlying business model.

Instead of relying primarily on the success of individual supplement brands, Nitches is building technology infrastructure that can support thousands of founders across multiple stages of product development.

Management believes this platform approach creates a scalable business with recurring revenue opportunities spanning software, documentation, manufacturing, fulfillment, and strategic partnerships.

The company intends to continue supporting and expanding the InTheZone brand while investing in NutraVeri as the core growth engine for the business.

Founders can receive a free NutraVeri Score and learn more by visiting www.nutraveri.com.

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is a supplement technology company focused on helping entrepreneurs bring purpose-built nutritional products to market. Through its NutraVeri platform, founders can move from a free six-dimension readiness assessment through documentation, FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution. Developed from the company's experience launching its own InTheZone supplement brand, NutraVeri is designed to simplify the path from product concept to commercialization.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Website: www.nitchescorp.com

Platform: www.nutraveri.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategic repositioning, platform development, future products, manufacturing capabilities, fulfillment relationships, partner network, and anticipated growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. NutraVeri Scores, Product Passports, reports, and platform outputs are informational tools only and do not constitute regulatory approval, legal advice, certification, or guarantees of compliance, commercial success, product safety, or product efficacy. References to manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution capabilities reflect existing relationships and ongoing business initiatives, which remain subject to operational execution and definitive agreements where applicable. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-otc-nich-repositions-around-nutraveri-a-supplement-1191815