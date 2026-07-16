AmeriLife Marketing Group Celebrates Three Team Members Named to Insurance Business America's 2026 Rising Stars List

National recognition highlights depth of talent within AmeriLife's Health distribution network

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / AmeriLife Marketing Group , an AmeriLife company, today announced that three of its team members -- Amber Allen , Devon Williams , and Shelby Vail -- have each been named to Insurance Business America's (IBA) 2026 Rising Stars list. The achievement marks a standout moment for AmeriLife Marketing Group and its parent organization, AmeriLife, as having three honorees from a single team in the same year is a rare and significant distinction within the industry.

Insurance Business America's Rising Stars program recognizes insurance professionals aged 40 and under who are shaping the industry's future through demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to client-first service. Honorees are selected through a rigorous process that includes nominations from senior leaders, peer recommendations, and evaluation by an independent panel of industry experts.

"We couldn't be prouder of Amber, Devon, and Shelby," said Nick Hildenbrand , President, AmeriLife Marketing Group. "Each of them represents the very best of what we aspire to build at AmeriLife Marketing Group -- exceptional professionals who lead with purpose, think creatively, and put clients at the center of everything they do. This recognition is a testament to their individual excellence, and to the culture of high performance we've worked hard to cultivate across our Health distribution."

Amber Allen serves as National Senior Marketing Director at AmeriLife Marketing Group, a role she has held since 2015, bringing deep expertise across Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, ancillary products, and annuities. Named Senior Marketing Director of the Year in 2024, she is also an active member of the Distribution Women's Leadership Council, where she advocates for the advancement and empowerment of women across the distribution and marketing landscape.

Devon Williams is a Senior Marketing Director at AmeriLife Marketing Group with more than a decade of life and health insurance experience, specializing in helping independent brokers, recruiters, and large agencies build and grow their businesses through tailored solutions and a commitment to long-term, trust-based relationships.

Shelby Vail is an Executive Marketing Director at AmeriLife Marketing Group and a dedicated partner for independent agents serving the senior market. He equips agents with access to top insurance carriers, innovative technology tools, and lead programs designed to drive meaningful growth and help agents navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving industry.

"Seeing three members of the AmeriLife Marketing Group team honored in the same year speaks volumes about the caliber of people driving our business forward," said Scotty Elliott , Chief Distribution Officer, Health, AmeriLife. "AmeriLife Marketing Group is an important part of our broader Health distribution strategy, and recognitions like this reinforce our confidence in the bright future ahead for this team and for the consumers they serve."

The 2026 Rising Stars list is published by Insurance Business America, one of the insurance industry's leading trade publications. The full list and individual profiles are available at InsuranceBusinessMag.com.

Photo Caption: From left to right - Shelby Vail, Amber Allen, Devon Williams

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About AmeriLife Marketing Group

Founded in 1971, AmeriLife Marketing Group has bridged the needs of insurance companies and independent distribution channels throughout the country. Navigating from concept to marketplace, AmeriLife Marketing Group designs and distributes leading-edge products that continue to meet the needs of an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, visit AmeriLifeMarketingGroup.com .

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn .

About Insurance Business America's Rising Stars

Insurance Business America's Rising Stars program recognizes insurance professionals aged 40 and under who have demonstrated exceptional leadership potential, innovation, and meaningful contributions to their organizations and the broader insurance community. Honorees are selected based on nominations from senior leaders, peer recommendations, and evaluation by an independent panel of industry experts. Learn more at InsuranceBusinessMag.com .

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-marketing-group-celebrates-three-team-members-named-to-1189453