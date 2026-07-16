WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes William Wachel as Civil Market Leader

William Wachel, PE, joins WGI's Austin, Texas office as Civil Market Leader, bringing 35 years of civil engineering experience in municipal infrastructure, land development, water and wastewater systems, and transportation projects throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Brett Oldford, PE, VP, Civil Engineering, proudly announces that William Wachel, PE, has joined WGI as Civil Market Leader. William will be based in WGI's Austin, Texas office, supporting the firm's civil engineering practice across Texas and the Gulf Coast.

William strengthens WGI's already formidable position in municipal and civil infrastructure engineering. With 35 years of experience spanning infrastructure development for municipalities, residential and commercial land development, transportation, and water and wastewater systems, he brings a broad technical foundation and a track record of delivering projects for public agencies and private developers alike.

Throughout his career, William has served as City Engineer for the City of Lockhart, Texas, led design and construction management for water and wastewater treatment plants across Central Texas, and delivered infrastructure and terminal improvement projects for the Port of Houston Authority, Port Freeport, the Port of New Orleans, and the South Carolina Ports Authority. He has also served as deputy project manager on Texas Department of Transportation highway projects and as utility coordinator for the Texas High-Speed Rail corridor.

Brett Oldford, PE, expressed his enthusiasm about William's addition to the firm:

"We are pleased to welcome Will to the WGI team. His professionalism, extensive expertise, and dynamic skill set align seamlessly with our strategic growth initiatives. In addition to his technical expertise, Will brings a genuine, personable approach that fits naturally with the collaborative and friendly culture of our team. We are confident our clients will greatly benefit from his experience and the value he brings to our organization."

William earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University, graduating cum laude. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Texas and holds TxDOT pre-certifications in Land Planning/Engineering and Roadway Design.

William spoke of his enthusiasm regarding his new role and arrival at WGI, stating:

"I am incredibly excited to join WGI and contribute to a team known for its commitment to innovation and client success. I look forward to leveraging my background in civil engineering and leveraging my extensive experience in the public sector to deliver high-quality, sustainable solutions and help drive WGI's strategic growth in our key markets."

As Civil Market Leader, William will lead civil engineering project delivery across municipal, land development, water resources, and transportation practice areas, strengthen client relationships with municipalities and public agencies, and support the continued growth of WGI's civil engineering practice throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast.

ABOUT WGI

WGI is a multidisciplinary consulting firm with 25 offices in 10 states and an active client base across all 50 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2025, ENR ranked WGI #190 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. WGI's projects earn ACEC National Recognition Awards on a regular basis, and the firm won ACEC Florida's Grand Conceptor Award, the state program's highest engineering excellence honor, in 2026. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

Will Schnier, PE

Chief Marketing Officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

Brett Oldford, PE

VP, Civil Engineering

Brett.Oldford@wginc.com

561.839.1715

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wgi-welcomes-william-wachel-as-civil-market-leader-1190636