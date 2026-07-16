Imagene AI and Tel Aviv Sourasky University Medical Center Build Clinical AI Infrastructure to Advance Precision Oncology and Biopharma R&D

The collaboration will enable the development, validation, and application of advanced AI technologies to identify clinically meaningful patient subgroups, support biomarker-driven clinical trials, and create a platform for biopharma partnerships advancing innovation and personalized medicine.

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Imagene AI , a pioneer in multimodal AI for precision oncology, and Tel Aviv Sourasky University Medical Center (Ichilov), recognized among the top 100 hospitals globally in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026 ranking, today announced a strategic collaboration to build a clinical AI infrastructure designed to accelerate innovation in digital pathology, precision oncology, and biopharma research.

By combining Tel Aviv Sourasky University Medical Centre's clinical expertise and translational research capabilities with Imagene AI's multimodal AI technologies and Oncology Intelligence platform, this initiative aims to establish a clinical AI infrastructure in which emerging technologies can be validated in real-world clinical settings and translated into clinically meaningful applications.

Through I-NEXT, Tel Aviv Sourasky University Medical Center's Research, Development and Innovation Center, the partners are creating a real-world innovation and validation environment where clinicians, researchers, and industry partners collaborate to transform pathology and clinical data into actionable insights, advance biomarker-driven discovery and clinical development, and support more personalized and effective care for oncology patients.

Prof. Eli Sprecher, CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky University Medical Center: "Medical AI is transforming healthcare in every aspect. It allows us to identify and treat today what we could not see or treat yesterday. It is not only benefiting our patients, it is making us better caregivers. We are very much grateful to Imagene AI for this transformative partnership."

"Advanced AI in pathology must be developed in close connection with real clinical environments, high-quality medical data, and the expertise of physicians and researchers who understand patient care," said Prof. Dov Hershkovitz, Head of the Pathology Department at the Sourasky University Medical Center. "Through this collaboration with Imagene AI, we are creating an infrastructure that connects clinical excellence, digital pathology, and advanced AI to support clinical research, diagnostic innovation, and the validation of advanced AI technologies for the benefit of patients."

"Together with Tel Aviv Sourasky University Medical Center, we are building a bridge between hospital-based innovation, translational research, and biopharma discovery." said Dean Bitan, Co-founder and CEO of Imagene AI. "This collaboration creates a foundation for turning clinical and pathology data into actionable insights that can inform biomarker-driven trials, strengthen patient stratification, and translate clinically grounded innovation into biopharma-focused research and development through Imagene AI."

About Imagene AI

Imagene AI delivers precision Oncology Intelligence through robust multimodal foundation models and proprietary real-world data, accelerating biomarker discovery, patient stratification, response prediction, and companion diagnostic development. From H&E-based molecular profiling to AI-IHC companion diagnostics, Imagene AI develops AI-powered pathology assays that translate biological insight into patient selection and diagnostic strategies. LungOI, the first AI-based NSCLC multi-gene biomarker panel to receive a PLA code and CMS payment rate, was developed, validated, and deployed across multiple centers and laboratories globally. We collaborate with leading biopharma organizations to advance biomarker-driven programs from discovery through clinical development and deployment.

For more information, visit imagene-ai.com

About Tel Aviv Sourasky University Medical Center (Ichilov)

Ranked among the top 100 hospitals globally in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals survey, Tel Aviv Sourasky University Medical Center is Israel's premier academic medical institution, serving over 1.8 million patients annually. Fully affiliated with Tel Aviv University, the medical center integrates world-class clinical care with groundbreaking research.

To accelerate medical transformation, the hospital operates I-NEXT, its dedicated Research, Development, and Innovation Center. I-NEXT serves as a powerful gateway for global industry partners and startups, providing direct access to extensive clinical assets and an extensive real-world validation ecosystem.

By combining robust clinical infrastructure with leading medical expertise, the center fast-tracks next-generation digital health, biotechnology, and medical device innovations into personalized, effective medical care.

Contact Information

Avital Rabani

Head of Corporate Marketing

Imagene AI

media@imagene-ai.com

SOURCE: Imagene AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/imagene-ai-and-tel-aviv-sourasky-university-medical-center-ichilov-build-clinical-ai-1190923