Liburdi Dimetrics Accelerates GT400 to Full-Scale Production in Under Two Years

GT400 becomes the company's fastest-selling orbital welding power supply, selling three times faster than its predecessor amid rising demand for automated welding

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Liburdi Dimetrics has announced a significant manufacturing milestone for its GT400 orbital welding power supply, reaching mass production less than two years after its introduction in August 2024. The rapid progression from product launch to high-volume manufacturing reflects increasing demand for advanced orbital welding automation across critical industries.

As manufacturers continue to modernize fabrication processes, the need for intelligent welding systems that improve productivity, consistency, and traceability has accelerated. The GT400 has quickly established itself as Liburdi Dimetrics' fastest-selling orbital welding power supply, selling at a rate three times faster than its predecessor in less than two years.

The speed at which the GT400 has been adopted highlights a broader shift toward automated welding technologies capable of meeting increasingly demanding quality standards while providing greater operational flexibility. Industries including nuclear, aerospace, energy, semiconductor, and heavy industrial manufacturing are investing in digital welding solutions that improve repeatability, reduce operator variability, and generate comprehensive production data. As skilled labour shortages and stricter quality requirements reshape fabrication, manufacturers are increasingly adopting technologies that deliver consistent weld quality and greater process visibility.

Developed as part of the GoldTrack family of orbital welding systems, the GT400 combines advanced welding performance with intelligent process control in a compact, portable platform. Powered by Liburdi Dimetrics' Osprey Weld Controller, the system provides precise parameter control, real-time weld data logging, digital procedure management, and seamless integration with the company's orbital weld heads and automation technologies.

The GT400 was designed to address the evolving needs of manufacturers seeking a flexible solution capable of supporting a broad range of orbital welding applications. Its modular architecture allows organizations to standardize equipment across projects while maintaining the adaptability required for field and production environments alike.

For organizations operating in highly regulated industries, advanced orbital welding systems also support improved documentation, process repeatability, and compliance with stringent project specifications. These capabilities have become increasingly important as companies adopt Industry 4.0 manufacturing strategies and seek to improve both efficiency and quality assurance.

"The market response to the GT400 has exceeded expectations and reflects the direction the industry is heading," said Janusz Bialach, VP of Liburdi Dimetrics at Liburdi Dimetrics. "Manufacturers are increasingly looking for intelligent welding platforms that combine performance, portability, and digital process control. Reaching full-scale production in such a short timeframe demonstrates the value customers see in the GT400 and reinforces our commitment to developing solutions that address the evolving needs of modern fabrication."

The success of the GT400 reinforces Liburdi Dimetrics' ongoing investment in orbital welding innovation and automation technologies. By combining advanced welding capabilities with digital connectivity and modular system design, the company continues to support manufacturers as they transition toward smarter, more efficient welding operations.

To learn more about the GoldTrack GT400 orbital welding system and Liburdi Dimetrics' complete range of automated welding solutions, visit the Liburdi Dimetrics website: https://www.liburdidimetrics.com/powersupplies/gt400

Building on the success of the GT400, Liburdi Dimetrics is preparing to launch the new GT200 Orbital Welding System this fall, with expectations that its compact design and advanced capabilities will drive similarly strong industry adoption.

About Liburdi Dimetrics

Liburdi Dimetrics is a leading developer of orbital welding systems for pipe and tube applications. Driven by a commitment to quality and innovation, our advanced selection of GTAW, GMAW and Hot Wire orbital weld heads and welding equipment delivers precision welding solutions across a wide range of industries, including: nuclear, power generation, shipbuilding, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and aerospace.

For more information, visit: https://www.liburdidimetrics.com/

Contact:

Liburdi Dimetrics

orbitalsales@liburdi.com

(905) 689-0734

SOURCE: Liburdi Dimetrics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/liburdi-dimetrics-accelerates-gt400-to-full-scale-production-in-under-1191429