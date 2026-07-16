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ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
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IFS Softeon Honors the Legacy of MOCA While Showcasing the Future of Warehouse Innovation

New "Remembering MOCA" campaign celebrates the platform's legacy while demonstrating how its founding philosophy lives on through IFS Softeon's modern WMS Enablement Tools.

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / IFS Softeon, the warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor, today announced the launch of its "Remembering MOCA" campaign, celebrating the legacy of the MOCA platform while demonstrating how the principles that inspired it continue to shape the future of warehouse innovation through IFS Softeon's modern WMS Enablement Tools.

The campaign comes as Blue Yonder begins moving away from the MOCA platform, marking the end of an era for one of the warehouse industry's most influential development frameworks and creating an opportunity for organizations to evaluate the next generation of warehouse innovation.

More than three decades ago, MOCA transformed warehouse software by empowering organizations to rapidly adapt, integrate, and innovate. Now, as Blue Yonder moves away from the MOCA platform, its influence continues through the technologies developed by the original architects of MOCA, IFS Softeon CEO Jim Hoefflin and CTO Mark Fralick.

"MOCA was never just about technology, it was about removing the barriers between inspiration and execution," said Mark Fralick.

"That philosophy continues to guide everything we build at IFS Softeon. Today's warehouses require even greater adaptability, and we're delivering the tools that allow customers to innovate faster than ever before."

The campaign centers around a symbolic "eulogy" for MOCA, celebrating not the end of a technology, but the evolution of the ideas that made it revolutionary. Rather than looking backward, "Remembering MOCA" demonstrates how today's warehouse operations can achieve the same flexibility and speed with modern cloud-native technologies, Industrial AI, composable applications, event-driven architecture, and intelligent automation.

As part of IFS, IFS Softeon combines deep warehouse expertise with Industrial AI, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single platform that helps organizations build more adaptive supply chains. Its WMS Enablement Tools, including composable user experiences, integration services, workflow orchestration, real-time event management, and AI-assisted development capabilities, allow organizations to rapidly respond to changing business requirements while protecting long-term investments.

"The challenges our customers face have changed dramatically since MOCA was introduced," said Fralick. "Today's warehouses must orchestrate people, automation, robotics, and AI in real time. While the technology has evolved, our mission remains exactly the same: eliminate complexity so customers can move from inspiration to execution faster."

The "Remembering MOCA" campaign highlights how IFS Softeon is carrying forward the innovation and flexibility that defined MOCA, reimagined through modern technologies that empower organizations to build more intelligent, adaptive warehouse operations.

To learn more about how IFS Softeon is carrying the spirit of MOCA into the next generation of warehouse innovation, visit the Remembering MOCA landing page.

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. IFS Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon combines its tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale, global reach, and AI-driven capabilities of IFS, creating a powerful platform for end-to-end supply chain intelligence. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

IFS Softeon Press Contacts:
Michael Catalino
IFS Softeon, Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations
Email: mcatalino@softeon.com

SOURCE: Softeon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ifs-softeon-honors-the-legacy-of-moca-while-showcasing-the-future-1191668

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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