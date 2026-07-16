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ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
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American College of Education Welcomes Enterprise Technology Leader David Cummings as Chief Information Officer

Cummings' success in strategic technology and artificial intelligence will support the college's continuous innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) recently appointed seasoned information technology strategist, David Cummings, as its new chief information officer. Cummings' extensive history of developing, executing and optimizing technology strategies will support the college's fully online operation, benefiting students and employees alike.

Not only does Cummings bring a proven record of building scalable technology strategies, but he has nearly two decades of experience in higher education systems. His contributions have also made a meaningful impact on well-known brands including Lowe's and PetSmart.

"As a fully online college, our technology infrastructure is a critical component of all we do, especially during this time of rapid technological change driven by artificial intelligence," ACE CEO and President Geordie Hyland said. "David's expertise suits our goals to continue innovating and optimizing course delivery, remote work operations and more. We're excited to see how his leadership and proven success make a positive impact."

Cummings' new role will focus on strengthening ACE's technology foundation, advancing digital transformation and spearheading AI adoption. This is in addition to aligning innovation initiatives to business objectives and goals. To start, he plans to define and execute a clear technology strategy that cultivates growth and scalability.

"I'm thrilled to join ACE's mission, especially as it pertains to creating accessible learning opportunities for adult learners," Cummings added. "It's great to be part of that mission and position the information technology team as more than a service function but a core enabler of success for the college's fully online infrastructure."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

Media Contact
Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing
800-280-0307
press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-welcomes-enterprise-technology-leader-david-cummings-as-chi-1191017

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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