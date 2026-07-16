Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z62) ("Trillion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized the design and tender of a new 40-kilometre 2D seismic acquisition program on the M47c,d oil block (the "M47 Block") in southeastern Türkiye, following its recently completed field scouting program, and is conducting a new seismic tender, with acquisition targeted for the summer of 2026.

The finalized program covers a 40-kilometre 2D seismic survey across three priority exploration areas: the South Lead along the southeastern boundary, the North field discovery area, which includes the area around Çetinkaya-1 and Çetinkaya-2 wells drilled in 2025.

The new program covers key areas where drilling is expected to assist in future development and exploration on the block. Tender documents have been prepared for relevant contractors.

The program design builds on the Company's recently completed field scouting and high-resolution gravity study (see the Company's June 30, 2026, news release), which confirmed significant fault-related structures and priority leads across the license. The seismic lines have been positioned to tie into recent discoveries on the adjacent block. Technical specifications for the seismic tender are complete, and the tender is expected to commence shortly, with advance site preparation expected to shorten the acquisition schedule and lower program costs.

The Company expects to acquire the seismic during late summer 2026 and to complete the new acquisition over approximately a six-week period, with data interpreted thereafter. Upon completion, the Company expects to announce its next drilling locations.

Scott Lower, President of Trillion Energy, stated: "New seismic acquisition significantly advances the commercialization and exploration of the M47 Block forward. Some of the most important and prospective areas of the block have not been sufficiently imaged to date. Once it is interpreted, new well locations may be finalized for the upcoming drilling programs as we move one step closer to commerciality and sustained production."

Project Highlights:

2C Contingent Resource of 27.6 MMbbl on the North Discovery, with an unrisked NPV-10 of US$733.5 million.

Approximately 11 km from the Sehit Aybüke Yalçin oil field, Türkiye's largest onshore oil discovery,

Light oil discovery confirmed at 32.4° API gravity (2025)

38 metres of net oil pay at C-1 discovery well (2025)

Total unrisked resource potential of 51.6 MMbbl net to Trillion across three prospects, with a North Prospect 3C estimate at an unrisked NPV-10 of USD$1.18 billion.

Seven newly discovered analog oil fields in the Gabar region over the past five years

Analog Gabar regional fields produce a combined rate of over 80,000 bbl/d

578,213 MSTB PIIP (100% interest) assessed by appraisal

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy International Inc. is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on Türkiye. The Company has an agreement to earn up to a 29% working interest in the M47 oil exploration block (C3 and C4 licences) located in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Türkiye. More information may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.trillionenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the planned 40-kilometre 2D seismic acquisition program and its timing, scope, cost and expected results; the seismic tender; the interpretation of results and identification of new drilling locations; the planned drilling program; and the contingent and prospective resources. This information reflects the Company's current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including exploration, drilling and operational risk; the risk that technical results differ from current interpretations; the uncertainty inherent in resource estimates; delays in the seismic program; and Türkiye regulatory, JOC partner, financing and currency risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date hereof; the Company disclaims any obligation to update it except as required by applicable securities law.

Oil and Gas Disclosure, COGEH / NI 51-101

This news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH"). The contingent and prospective oil resources referred to are estimates from an independent evaluation prepared by Chapman Petroleum Engineering Ltd. (effective December 31, 2025); they are estimates only, are not reserves, and there is no certainty they will be commercially produced or, in the case of prospective resources, discovered. Contingent Resources The C2 case represents the "2C" (best estimate) Contingent Resources category for the North Prospect (Mardin Group), based on 82 gross drilling locations, with associated gross Contingent Resources of 27,641 MSTB light oil (24,186 MSTB net to the Company's appraised working interest). Chapman has assigned a Chance of Development of 81% to this case, derived from an assessment of economic viability, market access, production and transportation infrastructure, regulatory and social license, and corporate/external approvals. Estimated net present values (before income tax) associated with the 2C case, both before and after application of the Chance of Development, are set out above. Total unrisked resource potential (51.6 MMbbl net to Trillion). This figure aggregates the 2C Contingent Resources estimate for the North Prospect (27,641 MSTB) with the arithmetic-average Prospective Resources estimates for the Central Prospect (14,964 MSTB) and Findik Prospect (9,023 MSTB), representing Trillion's 29%.578,213 MSTB PIIP (100% interest). Petroleum Initially-In-Place ("PIIP") is the estimated quantity of petroleum estimated to exist in the reservoir prior to production, on a 100% (gross property) basis, before application of a recovery factor. Only a portion of PIIP is classified as Contingent or Prospective Resources after application of the applicable recovery factor (20-40%) Are subject to the resource and economic estimates disclosed elsewhere in this release. Analogue fields -References to the Sehit Aybüke Yalçin field and other nearby producing fields are based on publicly available information reported by Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi ("TPAO") Analog field discoveries and production rates is historical information about third-party properties in the same geological trend and is not an estimate of resources attributable to the Company's M47 Concession. Additional information, including the applicable resource definitions, evaluation assumptions, and risk factors, is available in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305402

Source: Trillion Energy International Inc.