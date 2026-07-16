Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered tissue intelligence, today announced expanded access to its multimodal spatial analytics platform, through a partnership with the University of Glasgow's Spatial Pathology Analytical Research and Clinical Integration (SPARC) Lab.

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This collaboration extends access to Nucleai's platform for multiplex image analysis for academic and translational research, providing Glasgow researchers a scalable, cross-instrument workflow that transforms complex imaging data into structured, quantitative spatial insights. Through the partnership, Prof. Nigel Jamieson and the SPARC Lab will apply Nucleai's end-to-end AI platform to analyze multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) imaging data. The collaboration will enable continued enhancement of the Nucleai platform through access to unique SPARC data cohorts within a secure and governed framework.

While spatial biology technologies have advanced rapidly, analytical throughput remains a critical bottleneck. Converting raw multiplex tissue images into validated insights can take many months, limiting experimental throughput and slowing discovery. Nucleai's platform automates image normalization, cell phenotyping and spatial feature generation, reducing tissue-to-insight timelines from months to weeks and enabling research teams to run more experiments with greater consistency across cohorts.

The impact is not just speed, but also more consistent analytics. This enables more experiments with deeper biological understanding, and stronger links between spatial biology, drug development, and precision diagnostics. By removing the image analysis bottleneck, Nucleai allows spatial biology programs to operate at the pace of their scientific questions rather than the pace of their analytical infrastructure.

"Spatial biology will only deliver on its promise if insight moves as fast as data generation," said Avi Veidman, CEO of Nucleai. "By compressing the tissue-to-insight cycle from months to weeks, we are changing how research is done enabling more experimentation, deeper understanding of biology, and faster translation into better drugs and precision diagnostics. We built Nucleai as a tissue intelligence platform layer that amplifies the value of spatial technologies across instruments and modalities."

Prof. Jamieson added: "Nucleai's platform allows us to connect high-dimensional spatial imaging with clinical outcomes far more efficiently, opening new opportunities for discovery and translational research."

The University of Glasgow partnership is the first step in Nucleai's broader effort to expand platform access to academic and translational groups working with spatial proteomics and multimodal tissue data. Nucleai is actively exploring collaborations with institutions working with unique spatial datasets that combine advanced imaging with longitudinal patient outcomes to create differentiated discovery and translational assets.

Institutions and partners interested in platform access and data-driven collaboration are encouraged to engage with Nucleai.

About Nucleai

Nucleai is an AI-powered tissue intelligence company applying tissue imaging to understand the biological context of disease. Its multimodal platform integrates advanced spatial imaging, including proteomics and transcriptomics, with clinical data to uncover actionable translational insights for drug and diagnostics development. Nucleai partners with leading pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and academic institutions worldwide. Learn more at www.nucleai.ai.

About the University of Glasgow and SPARC

The University of Glasgow is a world-leading research institution and a global leader in spatial proteomics and transcriptomics. Its SPARC Lab (Spatial Pathology Analytical Research and Clinical Integration) is a center of excellence in multiplex imaging and computational pathology, driving innovation in translational and precision medicine.

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