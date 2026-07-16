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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Endo Tools Therapeutics (ETT): Endo Tools Therapeutics Secures $23 million in Series C Financing to Advance The endomina technology and Commercialization of New endomina EZFuse System

Funding to accelerate U.S., European and Middle East commercialization and collect clinical evidence for U.S. weight loss marketing indication

GOSSELIES, Belgium, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo Tools Therapeutics (ETT), developers of advanced endoscopic medical devices, today announced the closing of its Series C financing round, raising € 20 million (c. $ 23 million) to advance U.S., European and Middle East commercialization of the endomina platform, including the recently FDA-cleared endomina EZFuse system, and to collect the clinical evidence necessary for a U.S. weight loss marketing indication. This oversubscribed round has been led by seasoned Medical Device investors Capricorn Partners via their Capricorn Healthtech Fund II and is supported by MGFO as well as existing investors.

"This financing marks an important step in scaling ETT's presence in the U.S., European and Middle East markets," said Alexandre Chau, CEO of Endo Tools Therapeutics. "With the recent FDA clearance of the endomina EZFuse system, we are introducing a next-generation solution designed to simplify workflow, improve efficiency, and enhance the physician experience. This funding will allow us to build on that momentum, drive adoption, and continue to collect the data needed to support broader clinical applications."

The endomina platform consists of a triangulation platform and suturing units that can be affixed to standard, tested endoscopes, creating a flexible therapeutic channel that moves independently. This enables physicians to perform suturing through a natural orifice-the mouth. Endomina remains the only system that can be assembled on the endoscope inside the stomach, offering greater working space and easier instrument access through the esophagus. It is designed to serve a significant population of patients with Class I and II obesity seeking a minimally invasive procedure as an alternative to chronic GLP-1 therapy or as part of a combined treatment approach.

The newly cleared endomina EZFuse system builds on this foundation with a more intuitive design and a single-movement suturing mechanism that streamlines workflow by eliminating unnecessary steps. Early procedural experience has demonstrated significantly faster suturing, allowing physicians to complete procedures more efficiently without changing their established technique. The system is designed to reduce operational burden, minimize user fatigue, and improve procedural consistency-helping hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers optimize resource utilization and expand procedural capacity.

Filip Pintelon, Investment Partner at Capricorn Partners, added: "We are excited to support ETT at this pivotal stage, with the recent FDA clearance of the EZFuse system, combined with strong clinical experience and a clear strategy for U.S. expansion, the company is very well positioned to transform gastrointestinal care with minimally invasive endoscopic solutions to continue to improve patient care."

The market for advanced endoscopic suturing and tissue approximation is large and expanding. In the U.S., millions of patients remain untreated due to the invasiveness of surgery. Globally, demand for less invasive options is driving double-digit growth in the endoscopic suturing devices market. By enabling advanced procedures through a natural orifice, and now with a next-generation system designed for speed and efficiency, the endomina platform is positioned to capture a meaningful share of this multibillion-dollar opportunity.

About Endo Tools Therapeutics

Located in Gosselies, Belgium, Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. (ETT) offers a portfolio of advanced, incisionless and minimally invasive endoscopic medical devices. The company's mission is to develop solutions that expand the range of gastrointestinal procedures that can be performed using standard gastroscopes. By developing minimally invasive treatment solutions, ETT aims to reduce complications and hospital length of stay, while improving patient comfort. In Europe and select Middle East countries, the devices are approved for use in endoscopic gastroplasty procedures for the treatment of obesity, with over 1,500 procedures performed, while in the U.S. they are cleared for placement of sutures and approximation of soft tissue in the gastrointestinal tract.

www.endotools.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/endo-tools-therapeutics-secures-23-million-in-series-c-financing-to-advance-the-endomina-technology-and-commercialization-of-new-endomina-ezfuse-system-302826985.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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