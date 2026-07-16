Joget White Label Offers System Integrators a Faster Path to Market with Enterprise AI Solutions Under Their Own Brand

The upgraded White Label solution gives solutions providers access to Joget's agentic AI platform so they can build, brand, and deliver enterprise AI solutions for their clients, without starting from scratch.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc., the global innovator of the open-source, enterprise AI platform, today announced an upgrade to its White Label solution that lets solutions providers, including system integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs), deliver fully branded enterprise AI solutions to their clients, built on Joget's agentic AI platform.

The announcement speaks directly to a challenge many SIs and ISVs are navigating right now: most are losing enterprise AI deals not because they lack the talent, but because they lack the platform. Building one from scratch takes years. Reselling someone else's means giving up the brand, the margin, and the client relationship that makes a solutions business worth running.

"Enterprise clients are not waiting around for their SI partners to figure out AI. They want solutions now, and SIs who cannot deliver are losing the conversation," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget, Inc.

"What we wanted to give SIs is a platform they can genuinely put their name on. Not just a rebrand, but a real AI capability they can actually use. They own the relationship. We take care of the platform."

Why most solutions providers are losing enterprise AI deals right now

Enterprise clients are not asking for AI tools anymore. They are asking for enterprise-grade AI solutions, built for their workflows, integrated with their systems, delivered by partners they already trust. For solutions providers, that shift creates real pressure. They need to show up with AI capability, not just AI strategy.

The options until now have been expensive, slow, or both. Building a proprietary AI platform is a multi-year commitment most SIs cannot justify. Stitching together third-party tools creates brittle integrations and leaves the client owning vendor relationships that the SI cannot control. Reselling a named platform means the client knows what is underneath, and the SI loses the differentiation that justifies their margin.

Joget White Label removes all three problems at once, giving solutions providers Joget's agentic AI platform to build on, with Joget Intelligence natively available to power the solutions they deliver.

How Joget White Label changes that

The upgraded White Label solution is now available on Joget's agentic AI platform. Joget Intelligence, the AI suite comprising AI Composer and AI Agent Builder, is native to this release, which means solutions providers can start to build custom solutions and autonomous agents for their clients. Those solutions are delivered under the provider's own brand, with Joget Intelligence powering the experience underneath.

Specifically, the upgrade adds:

AI Composer, the engine behind Vibe Composition, Joget's approach to building enterprise solutions through conversational AI. Solutions providers can compose apps, forms, business workflows, and approval processes, from natural language, producing governed, auditable outputs instead of fragile code.

AI Agent Builder, built on the same architecture as AI Composer, for adding autonomous agents inside client solutions. Agents handle routing, validation, escalation, and notification without constant human input, and every action is logged.

Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), so solutions providers and their clients choose their own AI provider.

The programme continues to include full white label branding, enterprise-grade security and compliance, the Joget Marketplace of pre-built plugins and apps, and core platform maintenance managed by Joget.

Built on a platform already running in production

The Joget platform already underpins enterprise solutions across insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government, covering use cases from contract digitization and legacy modernisation to customer onboarding and procurement management systems.

Solutions providers exploring the White Label programme can reference these successful implementations at joget.com/solutions/customer-stories.

Availability

The enhanced Joget White Label solution is available now. Learn more: Joget White Label

About Joget

Joget offers an open-source, enterprise Agentic AI application platform that converges no-code/low-code development with AI agents to help organizations rapidly build and customize enterprise applications at scale. By combining AI agents with visual app builders, Joget makes application delivery faster, safer, and more accessible for business users and developers alike.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence enables organizations to automate and enhance processes while maintaining oversight and compliance within collaborative human workflows.

Through Vibe Composition, Joget enables AI-assisted application development where AI interprets business intent to assemble applications. Instead of generating complex, hard-to-maintain raw code, the platform composes applications using modular, pre-validated building blocks, keeping systems fully maintainable and governed.

As an Application and Integration Fabric, Joget connects legacy and modern systems seamlessly. Its extensible, open-source core and plugin architecture offer unmatched flexibility, and its White Label solution allows OEMs and digital solution providers to fully rebrand the platform.

Trusted by startups, global enterprises, and government agencies, Joget delivers the speed of AI with the control of visual development for scalable, intelligent digital transformation.

Visit www.joget.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or YouTube.

Media: pr@joget.com

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