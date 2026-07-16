ZeOmega Earns Artificial Intelligence Accreditation from DirectTrust

Designation validates responsible AI governance, risk management, and secure data practices aligned with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework within the healthcare ecosystem

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / ZeOmega, the industry's leading population health management organization, announced today that it has earned Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accreditation from DirectTrust. This accreditation recognizes ZeOmega's commitment to implementing responsible, standards-based artificial intelligence practices aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF). Through a robust third-party review, DirectTrust evaluated ZeOmega's AI governance structure, risk management processes, performance evaluation methods, and ability to ensure transparency, accountability, and ongoing oversight of AI systems.

DirectTrust's AI Accreditation introduces a formal two-level structure: Foundational and Comprehensive.

ZeOmega has demonstrated it meets the Foundational level through the implementation of responsible AI governance and mapping practices. This represents meaningful progress toward the more advanced Comprehensive level, where managed and measured controls are fully established.

The thorough accreditation process demonstrates compliance and adherence to strict standards including criteria related to AI governance, system mapping, risk measurement, and ongoing management of AI technologies across the organization. The program is designed to support organizations at varying stages of AI maturity, ensuring responsible development, deployment, and monitoring of AI systems in healthcare and other sensitive data environments.

"By achieving Artificial Intelligence Accreditation from DirectTrust, ZeOmega has demonstrated its commitment to responsible AI development and deployment, grounded in strong governance and risk management practices," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO, DirectTrust. "As AI adoption accelerates across healthcare, this accreditation provides assurance to stakeholders that ZeOmega is actively managing risk, ensuring transparency, and maintaining the integrity of its AI-driven systems and data."

For risk-bearing healthcare organizations, managing care across utilization, risk adjustment, prior authorization, member engagement, SDOH, and quality improvement demands both intelligence and precision. ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform delivers on both, combining robust data analytics and automation with AI and ML capabilities to drive the insights and efficiencies that improve care outcomes and meet the industry's most rigorous standards.

"As AI becomes central to how health plans manage populations and serve members, the organizations we partner with need to know our systems are built on a foundation they can rely on," said Shaun Newton, Chief Security and Compliance Officer, ZeOmega. "We are among the first in the country to receive DirectTrust AI accreditation, which gives our clients exactly that assurance - an independent validation that our AI-driven capabilities meet rigorous standards for security, integrity, and responsible use. In a rapidly evolving landscape, that kind of third-party credibility isn't just a differentiator. It's a commitment."

DirectTrust's accreditation and certification programs are governed by the organization's Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC).

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas.

ZeOmega and Jiva are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeOmega, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks or brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

Press contact information:

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for ZeOmega

KStabile@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: ZeOmega

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zeomega-earns-artificial-intelligence-accreditation-from-directtrustr-1190919