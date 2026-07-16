Logile Introduces Enterprise Productivity Simulator, Ushering in Retail's Next Strategic Planning Category

Retailer leaders can now move from planning based on assumptions to planning based on projected outcomes, creating the foundation for a workforce and store operations digital twin, used to model change and improve decisions before execution begins

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logile, the global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, serving some of the world's largest and most operationally complex retailers, today announced Enterprise Productivity Simulator (EPS), a breakthrough capability within the Logile Connected Workforce Platform that enables retailers to simulate workforce, operational, and financial decisions across their business before they become budgets, schedules, or execution plans.

Retailers make billions of dollars of workforce, operational, and service-related decisions every year. Those decisions shape productivity, customer experience, profitability, and growth. Yet most organizations still rely on disconnected planning processes, assumptions, and historical averages to guide decisions whose consequences may not become visible until months later. As retail complexity continues to increase, leaders need a better way to understand the impact of enterprise decisions before resources are committed and execution begins.

EPS establishes a new approach to enterprise workforce planning and decision-making. Using AI, operational models and store-specific data, retailers can simulate strategic decisions across thousands of stores simultaneously, understand their financial and operational consequences, compare alternatives, and finalize the optimal enterprise strategy before committing labor investments.

Rather than relying on top-down assumptions, EPS enables organizations to create true bottom-up enterprise labor budgets.

Through Logile's EPS, planning teams can build unlimited workforce simulations, evaluating changes to staffing models, labor standards, service levels, operating hours, wage structures, productivity initiatives, and operational strategies. Multiple simulations can then be combined into a single enterprise workforce plan, allowing Finance, Store Operations and Human Resources to collaboratively select the optimal mix of strategies.

EPS empowers retailer leadership to:

Simulate workforce and operational scenarios across hundreds or thousands of stores simultaneously.

across hundreds or thousands of stores simultaneously. Evaluate projected impacts with store-level precision, analyzing outcomes by store, department, role, and 15-minute interval using AI demand forecasts, engineered labor standards, and operational assumptions.

with store-level precision, analyzing outcomes by store, department, role, and 15-minute interval using AI demand forecasts, engineered labor standards, and operational assumptions. Continuously recalculate simulations as forecasts, labor standards, wage rates, productivity targets, and business conditions change.

as forecasts, labor standards, wage rates, productivity targets, and business conditions change. Align Operations, Finance, HR, and Store Leadership around a shared planning environment and common assumptions, creating greater confidence in workforce investment decisions.

around a shared planning environment and common assumptions, creating greater confidence in workforce investment decisions. Create and maintain a unified enterprise labor budget by comparing workforce scenarios, selecting the optimal mix of strategies, and promoting approved simulations into a single source of planning truth across labor planning, scheduling, execution, and performance measurement.





The need for this capability is supported by recent industry research. According to the RSR and Logile 2026 State of the Retail Workforce Report, 40% of retailers report inconsistent productivity and execution across stores, while another 40% say customer expectations already exceed what stores consistently deliver. In a separate Logile survey of 500 frontline associates, 77% reported their stores regularly lose sales because of poor scheduling decisions, while only 36% reported schedules consistently reflect actual customer demand.

EPS addresses the root cause of these challenges by helping retailers optimize workforce decisions before they become operational constraints.

"Retailers make critical workforce and operational decisions every day with limited visibility into how those decisions will impact store execution," said Steve Netherton, Chief Operating Officer, Vallarta Supermarkets. "The ability to simulate decisions before committing resources has the potential to transform retail planning. We are excited to partner with Logile as an early adopter of Enterprise Productivity Simulator and help shape a solution that brings greater confidence, alignment, and predictability to enterprise decision-making."

While EPS addresses an immediate workforce planning challenge, Logile believes simulation will play a much broader role in helping retailers evaluate enterprise decisions before execution begins.

"Enterprise Productivity Simulator is an important step toward a broader vision for retail planning and simulation," said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile. "For decades, retailers have managed forecasting, workforce planning, budgeting, and execution through separate processes and disconnected systems, making it difficult to understand how decisions made at the enterprise level ultimately impact store performance. We believe the future lies in bringing planning, simulation, and execution together within a unified environment where leaders can evaluate alternatives, understand trade-offs, and align decisions before execution begins. Over time, this foundation can evolve into a workforce and store operations digital twin that continuously connects enterprise strategy with store-level reality, helping retailers move from planning based on assumptions to planning based on projected outcomes."

Built on Logile's Connected Workforce Platform and advanced labor planning foundation, EPS extends workforce planning beyond budgeting and forecasting, enabling retailers to connect strategic workforce decisions with downstream execution and business outcomes.

By combining AI-powered forecasting, labor planning, simulation, and execution within a common operating framework, Logile is helping retailers make more confident workforce decisions, reduce planning risk, and improve productivity across the enterprise.

To learn more about the capabilities within EPS, visit logile.com/solutions/enterprise-productivity-simulator.

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf, and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh operations management, and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution, and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com.

Media Contact

Idea Grove, on behalf of Logile

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