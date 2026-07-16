Industry leader in critical materials and battery recycling to drive Cyclic's global commercial growth and strategic partnerships.

Cyclic Materials, the rare earth recycling company building a circular supply chain for rare earth elements and critical materials, today announced the appointment of Tomasz Poznar, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment strengthens Cyclic Materials' executive team as the company accelerates commercial expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Most recently, Poznar served as Chief Commercial Officer at Ascend Elements, where he led the company's global commercial strategy, strategic partnerships, and business development. During his tenure, he helped secure more than USD $1.5 billion in commercial agreements, including a landmark USD $1 billion supply agreement with a major global automaker, while also supporting approximately USD $320 million in TCTF government funding that accelerated the company's growth in North America and Europe.

Prior to Ascend Elements, Poznar held leadership and engineering positions at A123 Systems, EnerDel, Delco Remy, and Volvo, where he helped commercialize advanced technologies and build strategic partnerships across the battery and electrification value chain. He holds a Doctor of Engineering degree from Wroclaw University of Science and Technology.

Poznar joins Cyclic Materials at a pivotal stage in the company's growth, as it expands commercial operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. As Chief Commercial Officer, he will lead Cyclic's global commercial strategy, accelerating customer and feedstock partnerships while building the commercial organization needed to support the company's next phase of growth. His appointment comes as global demand for rare earth elements is expected to triple by 2035, driving increased investment in secure and regional critical mineral supply chains.

"The market is entering a new era where securing domestic, scalable sources of critical materials is becoming a business and trade imperative. Cyclic Materials has a unique business platform to make an impact, and is building the partnerships needed to make circular rare earth supply a commercial reality," said Poznar. "I'm excited to help accelerate Cyclic's commercial growth, expediting the pathway to increased supply of rare earths that will be key to industries such as automotive, AI, defense, energy, robotics, and industrial systems."

"Cyclic Materials has reached an exciting stage in its growth. We have demonstrated our technology, built a strong foundation of strategic partnerships, and are now focused on scaling our commercial platform globally," said Ahmad Ghahreman, Founder and CEO of Cyclic Materials. "Tomasz brings exactly the experience we were looking for to lead that next phase. His track record of building strategic partnerships and executing complex commercial agreements across the critical materials industry makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team."

About Cyclic Materials

Cyclic Materials is building a resilient supply chain for rare earth elements (REEs) and other critical materials through the recycling of magnet-containing end-of-life products. The company recovers and refines high-purity recycled rare earth oxides that are returned to the manufacturing supply chain for new permanent magnets that are essential to automotive, AI, robotics, defense, electronics, energy, medical, industrial and other advanced technologies. With the success of its commercial demonstration and first shipments of high-purity recycled rare earth oxides to customers, the company is rapidly expanding its cutting-edge technology to commercial scale across the U.S. and globally in order to create a secure domestic circular supply of rare earths. Learn more about Cyclic Materials at cyclicmaterials.earth.

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Contacts:

Cyclic Materials Media Contact

Phil Sgro

cyclicmaterials@antennagroup.com