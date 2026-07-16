Xpanner, a US-based construction automation company, today announced the release of its X1 Panel Lift, an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system engineered to address one of the solar industry's most persistent constraints: the availability of skilled installation labor at scale. The platform, previously deployed on pile drivers for solar piling applications, has now been expanded to automate panel lifting and placement as well. Utility-scale solar projects depend on large crews to manually carry, position, and place heavy panels across thousands of module locations. Such work ...

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