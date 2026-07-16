For the second time this year, solar module prices across the various technology classes have not increased across the board compared with the previous month. Price movements for full-black and low-cost modules were negligible, while changes in other segments were also marginal. Availability across most power classes has improved significantly again. The only exception is back-contact modules with efficiencies above 24%, where demand continues to exceed supply, resulting in shortages in the higher power categories. However, as this technology still represents only a small share of the overall ...

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