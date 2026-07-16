Resilient Energy Inc. Advances Commercial Rollout; Operations Enter Final Stage Ahead of Revenue Generation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Resilient Energy Inc. (OTCID:RENI) ("RENI" or the "Company") today announced significant progress in the build-out of its energy services operations as the Company moves toward the commencement of commercial activities.

Following the previously announced formation of Bullet SWD LLC, RENI has begun receiving key equipment required to support its oilfield services platform. Equipment acquired to date includes trailers, trucks, tractors, ACL units, and other specialized equipment that will support field operations.

The Company has also leased land that will serve as its operational headquarters while providing storage capacity for recovered oil prior to resale. The site will support day-to-day management, equipment staging, personnel, and operational activities as the business expands.

Bullet SWD LLC provides specialized tank cleaning and oil recovery services that help oil producers maintain efficient storage operations. Using specialized vacuum equipment and industrial centrifuges, recoverable oil is separated from accumulated solids, allowing the recovered hydrocarbons to be returned to market while restoring storage capacity for continued production.

Management has completed key operational milestones, including the hiring of management personnel and field crews, while continuing to receive equipment and prepare facilities for commercial deployment. The Company is currently working through the final stages required to commence operations.

RENI reports that initial customer demand has been encouraging, with pending service opportunities involving multiple oil companies. Management anticipates these initial contracts will establish a meaningful revenue base as operations commence and believes the business has the potential to generate multi-million-dollar annual revenues as customer activity expands.

"The transition from planning to execution represents an important milestone for Resilient Energy," said RENI's CEO, Jon Bianco. "We are assembling the equipment, personnel, and infrastructure necessary to support our customers from day one. What is particularly exciting is that customer demand is already developing as we complete our operational build-out. We believe this positions the Company to begin generating revenues in the near term while creating a scalable platform for future growth."

Additional updates will be provided as developments progress.

About Resilient Energy Inc.

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC:RENI) is an independent oil and gas acquisition company focused on producing properties and complementary energy services. The Company's strategy centers on building diversified revenue streams that help offset sector volatility while maintaining profitable, sustainable operations. RENI's leadership team brings decades of combined experience across the energy sector, including specialized expertise in saltwater disposal operations. The Company's core competencies include strategic acquisitions and integrations, energy services operations management, shareholder value creation, and capital markets and fundraising.

Leveraging this experience, RENI is focused on identifying high-quality, cash-generating targets that offer long-term value. The Company's growth strategy emphasizes operational discipline, scalability, and the expansion of essential energy services.

Contact:

jon@resilientenergyinc.com

SOURCE: Resilient Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/resilient-energy-inc.-advances-commercial-rollout-operations-enter-final-stage-a-1191636