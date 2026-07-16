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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 15:46 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Workable Launches Employee Surveys, Giving HR Teams a Way to Catch Retention Risk Before It Costs Them

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workable, the leading recruiting and HR software platform for growing businesses has announced Employee Surveys, a new capability inside its freshly renamed Performance & Engagement feature set that lets HR teams run engagement surveys directly inside Workable. The addition completes the employee feedback loop alongside Workable's existing 360-degree performance reviews, giving HR teams a way to spot disengagement and flight risk before it shows up in turnover.

Until now, Workable's HRIS covered performance management but had no built-in way to measure employee sentiment over time. HR teams have typically relied on outside survey tools, adding cost and splitting people data across separate systems, which makes it difficult to connect how employees feel to performance or attrition. Industry research consistently finds that only a small share of employees worldwide are actively engaged at work, and without ongoing visibility into sentiment, most HR teams learn about morale and retention problems only after they have already cost the business.

With Employee Surveys, HR admins can launch surveys from ready-made templates for engagement, pulse, and onboarding feedback, or build their own, and run them as one-off surveys or as automated tasks tied to employee milestones, such as a new hire's 30-day check-in. Surveys reach employees through email, the Workable inbox, the to-do tab, and Slack, with anonymity settings that protect honest responses. A central Survey Hub tracks participation across every cycle, and results appear in clear visualizations that can be filtered by department, location, or tenure.

"Making teams feel engaged is easier said than done. You need to give people the space to share honest feedback, in a secure, and if needs be, anonymous, environment." said Darragh O'Sullivan, Product Marketing Manager at Workable. "The next step is collecting that feedback and acting on it. You can review someone's performance in detail and still have no idea how they actually feel about their job. Employee Surveys give teams the mechanics and the data to act on morale and retention risks before they show up in the numbers."

Employee Surveys are included at no extra cost for Premier and Enterprise HRIS customers, and for Standard HRIS customers who already have the Performance Reviews add-on. Standard HRIS customers without the existing add-on can now purchase the Performance & Engagement add-on, which includes Employee Surveys. The feature begins rolling out on July 16, 2026.

At a Glance

What it does: Native engagement, pulse, and onboarding surveys inside Workable's HRIS.

Templates: Ready-made or custom; run as one-off surveys or triggered by employee milestones.

Where employees receive it: Email, the Workable inbox, the to-do tab, and Slack.

Reporting: Central Survey Hub with visualizations filterable by department, location, or tenure.

Availability: Included for Premier and Enterprise HRIS; available as an add-on for Standard HRIS.

What's next: AI-generated summaries, AI question generation, and recurring surveys are planned for future releases.

About Workable

Workable is a talent management platform for an agentic world. More than 35,000 companies use Workable to source, hire, onboard, and manage their people. The Workable platform combines a full-featured applicant tracking system, HR information system, and AI-powered recruiting capabilities, including the Workable Agent, in a single integrated product.

Press contact:
Brendan Jeannetti
brendan.jeannetti@workable.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eb7328d-6cd9-455a-ae9a-20bcceb37600


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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