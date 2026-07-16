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ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Wedgewood Weddings Expands Greater Charlotte Portfolio with Acquisition of Separk Mansion

Historic Gastonia estate joins Wedgewood Weddings, bringing full-service planning to one of the Charlotte region's most distinguished event venues

GASTONIA, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events, the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, announced today the acquisition of Separk Mansion in Gastonia, North Carolina. The venue will operate as Separk Mansion by Wedgewood Weddings, adding one of the greater Charlotte area's most celebrated historic estates to Wedgewood Weddings' national portfolio, and expanding the company's presence in the Carolinas.

Built in 1919 by textile leader Joseph Separk and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Separk Mansion is known for its Italian Renaissance Revival architecture, manicured grounds, and convenient location just outside Charlotte. The estate offers the kind of setting couples often look for but rarely find: close enough to feel easy, distinctive enough to feel like a true destination.

"Separk Mansion is the kind of venue that makes an impression before the event even begins," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "The architecture, the grounds, the sense of history, it all creates a setting that feels special from the moment guests arrive. We're excited to honor that legacy while bringing couples the planning support, hospitality, and seamless execution Wedgewood Weddings is known for."

A Historic Estate Setting in the Greater Charlotte Region

Separk Mansion by Wedgewood Weddings offers a collection of indoor and outdoor spaces designed to create a seamless flow from ceremony through reception:

  • Formal Garden: A manicured outdoor ceremony and gathering space surrounded by natural detail, soft greenery, and estate character. The garden offers an intimate, discovered feel that makes it one of the venue's most memorable settings.

  • Front Veranda: An elegant outdoor space for cocktail receptions and open-air mingling, with views of the surrounding grounds as guests arrive and gather.

  • Courtyard Lawn: A versatile outdoor area that supports a range of event configurations and smooth transitions between indoor and outdoor moments.

  • Grand Ballroom: The mansion's primary event space, featuring classic architectural details, chandeliers, and a timeless backdrop for seated dinners, receptions, and evening celebrations.

  • Bar & Buffet Rooms: Dedicated service areas that keep cocktails, dining, and guest flow polished and unobtrusive throughout the event.

Planned Enhancements

Wedgewood Weddings will make targeted improvements designed to elevate the guest experience while preserving the estate's historic character. Separk Mansion's established aesthetic and sense of place will remain intact, now supported by Wedgewood Weddings' planning infrastructure and event expertise.

What This Means for Couples

Couples and clients booking Separk Mansion by Wedgewood Weddings will benefit from a full-service planning experience, including dedicated event coordination, customizable packages, vendor support, and day-of management. The result is a streamlined process designed to reduce stress, simplify decision-making, and help hosts stay present for every moment of the occasion.

With its National Register listing, Italian Renaissance Revival architecture, and proximity to Charlotte, Separk Mansion is positioned to serve weddings, social celebrations, and private events throughout the greater Charlotte, Gastonia, and broader Carolinas markets.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/Separk-Mansion

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 80+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress, without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com.

Media Contact:
Jordan Garcia
jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-expands-greater-charlotte-portfolio-with-acqu-1191819

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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