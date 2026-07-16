DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 17. Juli (vorläufige Fassung)
=== 01:00 US/Fed-Gouverneur Jefferson, Rede bei Event im Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research 07:00 SE/Volvo Car Corp, Ergebnis 2Q 07:20 SE/Volvo AB, Ergebnis 2Q 08:00 GB/Burberry Group plc, Ergebnis 1Q *** 08:00 DE/Auftragsbestand und -reichweite verarbeitendes Gewerbe Mai 08:00 DE/Baugenehmigungen Mai *** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz Euroraum Mai *** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Juni Eurozone PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj vorläufig: -0,1% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+3,2% gg Vj Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj vorläufig: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj *** 12:00 IT/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Vorlesung zu digitalem Euro *** 13:00 US/Travelers Cos Inc, Ergebnis 2Q *** 14:30 US/Baubeginne/-genehmigungen Juni Baubeginne PROGNOSE: +11,3% gg Vm zuvor: -15,4% g Vm Baugenehmigungen PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm zuvor: -0,7% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juni Importpreise PROGNOSE: -0,8% gg Vm zuvor: +1,9% gg Vm *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juni Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 76,2% zuvor: 76,2% *** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) Juli PROGNOSE: 50,5 zuvor: 49,5 ===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/mow/mgo/kla
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 16, 2026 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)
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