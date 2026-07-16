Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn nationale Sicherheit in den Vorstandsetagen ankommt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEKE S1 Pro Raises Over US$5.86 Million on Kickstarter, Marking a New Milestone for Smart Home Gyms

Strength in Numbers: Nearly 1,900 Backers Signal Growing Demand for AI-Powered Home Fitness

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI fitness technology company AEKE completed its Kickstarter campaign for the AEKE S1 Pro Full-Body AI Home Gym, raising US$5,866,348 from 1,885 backers during a 39-day campaign. According to Kickstarter, AEKE S1 Pro is now the most-funded home gym project on the platform, showing global demand for smarter and more personalized fitness solutions.

The campaign's success comes as artificial intelligence is reshaping the home fitness industry. Consumers are moving beyond traditional workout equipment and connected devices, to spring for intelligent systems that provide personalized coaching, adaptive training programs, and professional-level guidance at home.

Designed as an AI-powered all-in-one home gym, AEKE S1 Pro integrates strength training, mobility, recovery, and functional movement into a compact system. The platform delivers the functionality of more than 23 traditional gym machines through a 7 × 9 × 3 adjustable arm system with 185 force-angle combinations and digitally controlled resistance. Combined with multiple training modes and AI-powered tracking of 42 skeletal keypoints, it analyzes movement patterns in real time and provides intelligent feedback to support safer and more effective workouts.

By combining advanced hardware, artificial intelligence, and data-driven training, AEKE positions the S1 Pro as part of a broader transition toward intelligent fitness experiences at home. The strong resonance with Kickstarter backers shows growing consumer interest in solutions that prioritize personalization, accessibility, and long-term engagement.

Unlike many connected fitness platforms that require recurring subscriptions, the S1 Pro includes lifetime access to AI coaching and an expanding library of guided workouts. It also supports multiple user profiles, requires no wall installation, folds into approximately 3.2 square feet, and integrates elegantly into everyday home environments.

The campaign's performance reflects broader momentum behind AI-enabled consumer technology, as software intelligence becomes an increasingly important differentiator alongside hardware innovation. For the home fitness sector, AEKE S1 Pro's success highlights a shift toward more adaptive, personalized, and intelligent training experiences.

As AI continues to advance, the next generation of home gyms will lead with intelligence and guidance integrated into the training experience. AEKE spearheads this evolution by combining AI-powered technology, intelligent hardware, and data-driven insights, making professional-quality strength training more accessible, while helping people build lifelong strength and healthier lifestyles.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeke-s1-pro-raises-over-us5-86-million-on-kickstarter-marking-a-new-milestone-for-smart-home-gyms-302827531.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.