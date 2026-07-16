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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
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LILYSILK Introduces SILKAIRY Collection, a Lighter Expression of Silk for Modern Movement

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, today launched SILKAIRY, the third collection in its activewear line. Designed for movement, travel and everyday life, the new collection brings a lighter and airier feel to silk inspired dressing through innovative fabric construction and versatile silhouettes.

The SILKAIRY fabric features a unique three-layer air structure. Smooth inner and outer surfaces provide the softness and natural drape associated with silk, while a hollow middle layer creates a softly cushioned feel without adding unnecessary weight. Integrated stretch supports flexibility and shape recovery, allowing each garment to move comfortably with the body.

The result is a collection that builds on silk's familiar qualities of softness, fluidity and refinement while introducing a more relaxed wearing experience. Lightweight, breathable and smooth against the skin, SILKAIRY is designed to feel polished without becoming restrictive and comfortable without losing its considered appearance.

Among the collection's key pieces, the Wide Leg Lounge Pants feature a defined high waist and a fluid, straight silhouette that falls cleanly from hip to hem. An internal drawstring, subtle front tucks and clean hems create an adjustable fit with a refined finish. The Curve Hem Shorts pair a shaped waistband with concealed adjustment, while curved seams and sculpted panels follow the body for a streamlined silhouette.

The Short Sleeve Half-Zip Top has a relaxed, slightly boxy shape, with a neckline that shifts from a low mock neck to a soft V. Silk charmeuse trim adds a refined contrast, while the lightweight fabric sits gently away from the body. The cropped Zipped Track Jacket brings soft structure through shaped side seams, a modest stand collar, and gathered cuffs and hem.

"We developed SILKAIRY to bring the refined feel of silk into clothing that feels lighter, more flexible and easier to wear throughout the day," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "The collection extends our activewear direction through thoughtful fabric construction and versatile design. We hope it gives customers a fresh way to enjoy silk as part of an active, modern lifestyle."

The SILKAIRY collection is available worldwide beginning July 16. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com or follow LILYSILK on Instagram at @lilysilk and Facebook at @Lilysilk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006365/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-introduces-silkairy-collection-a-lighter-expression-of-silk-for-modern-movement-302827421.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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