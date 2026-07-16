Viper Networks, Inc.: Viper Networks Continues Strategic Rebranding Effort, Expands Services

TROY, Mich., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCID: VPER) announced the continuation of its strategic rebranding effort with the announcement of its 0Wire Wholesale and 0Wire Hosting brands. 0Wire Wholesale will shift the focus of the wholesale business to an integrated, voice, messaging and roaming offering from voice-centric services. The business will continue to offer voice termination and origination as well as Application to Person ("A2P"), Person-to-Person ("P2P") messaging and data roaming.

0Wire Hosting will replace the legacy WebSite Source brand, improving integration with modern IT and AI infrastructure to better support business clients. 0Wire will provide customers with AI tools to create new web sites quickly as well as add connections for telephony and messaging directly into web sites.

0Wire Communications added several new service offerings during the period. AIRMobile is the new direct to consumer mobile service which offers worldwide coverage at very reasonable rates. AIRMobile Business integrates traditional unified communications platforms directly with the mobile phone, eliminating the need for dedicated VoIP ("Voice over IP") infrastructure such as traditional desk handsets or over the top applications. "The employees of the future will not sit behind desks with hard phones and a desktop computer. They will be working from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Nichole Chick, 0Wire's VP of Engineering and Project Management. "Our services are designed for that vision. They are video and messaging first, AI-enabled, and fully integrated with the mobile network itself."

The company intends to rename the public entity, Viper Networks, Inc. to 0Wire, Inc. and undertake other corporate actions. Management believes that it is more efficient to begin the process of submitting audited financial statements, migrating from the OTC Markets Alternative Reporting Standard to SEC Financial Reporting and upgrade to a higher tier market before undertaking those actions.

"A unified brand in our US, Caribbean, Asian and Middle Eastern is important for our global messaging," said Erik Levitt, the company's CEO. "Except in Alabama and Colorado, where we are using a highly localized brand that will be closely tied to the global brand, we intend to use the 0Wire name across all of our markets to simplify our messaging and marketing efforts. Our subscribers, known as Global Citizens, will be able to recognize and benefit from using our services anywhere they live, travel or work."

0Wire has finalized its plans for its launch of Four Corners Wireless, a 0Wire Brand, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and is beginning its construction of its mobile and smart city network. The pilot will showcase the breadth and scope of 0Wire's capabilities for future US deployments. Filings continue to progress in the Caribbean, Asian and Middle Eastern markets. The company will provide an update on those filings and the projects in key markets as they become available.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our "Everything Wireless" strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top ("OTT") technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow on X (formerly Twitter) Twitter@vipernetworks.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Investor Relations Hotline: +1 248-724-1300