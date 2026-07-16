Corona Unveils the Beach Connect Series in Collaboration with Six MLB All-Stars

The Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball brings its signature beach mindset to baseball fans through a limited-edition jersey collection

Key News:

Corona is helping fans savor baseball's summer peak with the Corona Beach Connect Series, a limited-edition lifestyle jersey collection that blends game gear and beachwear through custom designs co-created with the brand's MLB All-Star lineup of players.

The Corona Beach Connect Series features six personalized jerseys co-designed with Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jeremy Peña and Cristopher Sánchez, with each jersey inspired by the player's warmest beach memories.

Fans can enter the Corona Beach Connect Sweepstakes from July 16 through August 26 at CoronaUSA.com for the chance to win a limited-edition jersey. Two grand prize winners will also receive a trip for two to a Sponsor-specified game of the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One.*





CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only Corona makes the ballpark feel like a day at the beach. As baseball season hits its summer peak, Corona, the official Cerveza of Major League Baseball, is helping fans savor every moment with the Corona Beach Connect Series - a limited-edition lifestyle jersey collection co-created with a roster of MLB All-Stars.

The collection features six custom jerseys co-designed with Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jeremy Peña and Cristopher Sánchez. Inspired by the beach memories and moments that help each player find his Playa, the collection reminds baseball fans to slow down, kick back and savor every moment at the ballpark this summer. Beginning July 16, fans can enter the Corona Beach Connect Sweepstakes at CoronaUSA.com for the chance to win a limited-edition jersey.*

"The Corona Beach Connect Series brings our 'This Is Our Playa' campaign to life in a real way for baseball fans, bringing our signature beach mindset into baseball culture," said Rob Nelson, vice president of marketing, Corona. "We worked with some of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball to transform their beach memories into custom apparel fans can proudly wear from the boardwalk to the bleachers. Each jersey is a physical reminder to stay present and enjoy the game."

Six Jerseys, Six Unique Beach Connections

From Chisholm Jr.'s vibrant island roots to Crow-Armstrong's quiet, nighttime beach routines, each jersey is a personal interpretation of the beach mindset. The six designs draw from the places, memories and rituals that help these players slow down:

Ronald Acuña Jr.: Acuña's vibrant yellow jersey showcases his connection to his home country and the beautiful beaches that have been part of his life from an early age, which takes him back to a special place that puts him in the beach mindset.

Acuña's vibrant yellow jersey showcases his connection to his home country and the beautiful beaches that have been part of his life from an early age, which takes him back to a special place that puts him in the beach mindset. Mookie Betts: Betts' sky-blue design captures the places and activities that help him reset, featuring a golf course, palm trees and an ocean backdrop, along with a pin and strike patch that displays his love of bowling.

Betts' sky-blue design captures the places and activities that help him reset, featuring a golf course, palm trees and an ocean backdrop, along with a pin and strike patch that displays his love of bowling. Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Chisholm's jersey reflects the colors, textures and sounds of the island he calls home, including turquoise water, pink sand, island breezes and music. A conch shell patch is a meaningful nod to his roots and deep connection to island life.

Chisholm's jersey reflects the colors, textures and sounds of the island he calls home, including turquoise water, pink sand, island breezes and music. A conch shell patch is a meaningful nod to his roots and deep connection to island life. Pete Crow-Armstrong: Inspired by his nighttime visits to the beach, Crow-Armstrong's jersey draws from bonfires, night walks and the quiet calm of being by the water under the stars. A bonfire patch highlights his, "Be Where Your Feet Are," mantra that grounds how he lives.

Inspired by his nighttime visits to the beach, Crow-Armstrong's jersey draws from bonfires, night walks and the quiet calm of being by the water under the stars. A bonfire patch highlights his, "Be Where Your Feet Are," mantra that grounds how he lives. Jeremy Peña: Peña's jersey brings his birthplace to life through palm trees, turquoise ocean tones and boats on the water. The domino patch paired with the phrase "Con Sangre" draws from domino games he plays with friends and teammates, reflecting the all-out attitude and mentality he brings to the game.

Peña's jersey brings his birthplace to life through palm trees, turquoise ocean tones and boats on the water. The domino patch paired with the phrase "Con Sangre" draws from domino games he plays with friends and teammates, reflecting the all-out attitude and mentality he brings to the game. Cristopher Sánchez: Sánchez's jersey features red umbrellas like the ones locals rented at his childhood beach, capturing one of the most recognizable sights from the beach that formed his sense of relaxation.





"When I think about the beach, I think about home," said Chisholm Jr. "Working with Corona gave me the chance to bring that beach mindset into baseball in a way that feels real to me, and I'm excited for fans to experience that through this design." Betts echoed a similar sentiment, "Baseball is as much a mental game as it is physical, so being present and making the most of the moment plays a large part in my success. With these jerseys, Corona is bringing that beach mindset into baseball in a personal way, giving me another way to connect with the fans by showing them how I get into that zone."

A Coast-to-Coast Showcase for the Beach Connect Series

Betts' and Chisolm Jr.'s jerseys will be highlighted on July 19 when the two face off in a high-stakes, coast-to-coast showdown. Corona is turning this marquee matchup into the ultimate runway, giving fans a live look at gear built for both the beach and the ballpark. Baseball fans can tune in to NBC's Sunday Night Baseball that evening to see exclusive content featuring the two players styling the Corona Beach Connect Series, as well as a look at fans wearing Betts' and Chisolm Jr.'s jerseys during the broadcast.

Fans Can Enter for the Chance to Win Their Own Beach Connect Jersey

Beginning July 16, fans can enter the Corona Beach Connect Sweepstakes at CoronaUSA.com for the chance to win their choice of Corona Beach Connect Series jersey, each uniquely co-designed by a member of the brand's elite player roster. Two grand prize winners will also be selected to win a trip for two to a Sponsor-specified game of the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One, including air transportation, two nights' hotel accommodations, game tickets and more.* The Corona Beach Connect Sweepstakes runs from July 16 through August 26.

The Beach Connect Series is the latest expression of the Corona partnership with Major League Baseball and the brand's "This Is Our Playa" campaign, showcasing how baseball's best moments and best beach days are meant to be savored. For more information on Corona and to stay updated on the brand's MLB activations this season, follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 7/16/26 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/26/26. The Corona Beach Connect Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaUSA.com. The Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, executed or produced by any MLB Entity. Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with "La Playa Awaits" and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball Players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams. MLB Players, Inc. serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for all commercial business interests and licensing activities involving active Major League and Minor League Baseball Players. Follow @MLBPA on Instagram and X.

Contact: Stephanie McGuane stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

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