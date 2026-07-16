3D Printing Market worth $31.77 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Delray Beach, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 31.77 billion by 2032 from USD 16.43 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.6%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on " 3D Printing Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

3D Printing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 16.43 billion

USD 16.43 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 31.77 billion

USD 31.77 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 11.6%

3D Printing Market Trends & Insights:

The 3D printing market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing across industries and the rising demand for customized, lightweight, and high-performance components. Organizations are increasingly deploying advanced 3D printing technologies, such as fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, and stereolithography, to improve manufacturing efficiency, design flexibility, and production precision. Additionally, growing investments in industrial automation, advanced materials, and digital manufacturing technologies, along with the expansion of applications across aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods, are further accelerating the growth of the global 3D printing market.

By offering, Services dominated the offering segment by capturing a share of 36.1% in 2025.

By technology, Stereolithography technology is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% in the 3D printing market during the forecast period.

By process, the powder bed fusion process is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the 3D printing during the forecast period.

By application, the functional part manufacturing application is expected to record a significant CAGR in the 3D printing market from 2026 to 2032.

By vertical, Automotive vertical is expected to capture the largest share of the 3D printing market in 2026.

By region, North America accounted for a 36.8 % of the market share in 2025.

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The 3D printing market is driven by the increasing adoption of distributed and localized manufacturing to improve supply chain resilience and production flexibility. Organizations are increasingly utilizing additive manufacturing to reduce dependence on complex supply chains, shorten production lead times, and enable on-demand manufacturing of critical components. In addition, the growing focus on decentralized production, inventory optimization, and digital manufacturing strategies is encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced 3D printing technologies across aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, and industrial manufacturing verticals, thereby accelerating the adoption of 3D printing solutions globally.

"The services segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR in the 3D printing market, by offering, during the forecast period."

Services are expected to register the highest CAGR in the 3D printing market, by offering, due to the increasing demand for outsourced additive manufacturing, engineering support, and application-specific production services across industries. Organizations are increasingly relying on service providers to access advanced 3D printing capabilities for rapid prototyping, low-volume production, product validation, and customized component manufacturing without significant capital investment. The growing adoption of additive manufacturing across aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods is further accelerating the demand for specialized 3D printing services. In addition, service providers offer design optimization, material expertise, post-processing, and quality assurance, making them a preferred choice for organizations seeking flexible and cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

"The automotive vertical accounts for the largest share of the 3D printing market."

The automotive segment holds the largest share of the 3D printing market owing to the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing for rapid prototyping, tooling, functional parts, and customized component production. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly utilizing 3D printing technologies to accelerate product development, reduce production lead times, optimize material usage, and manufacture lightweight components that improve vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. Moreover, the ability of additive manufacturing to produce complex geometries, support low-volume production, and enable cost-effective design iterations makes it highly suitable for modern automotive manufacturing. The growing shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), lightweight vehicle designs, and digital manufacturing is further strengthening the dominance of the automotive segment in the global 3D printing market.

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"Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market for 3D printing from 2026 to 2032."

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the 3D printing industry due to the rapid expansion of the manufacturing sector, increasing industrial automation, and growing adoption of advanced production technologies across the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India are investing significantly in additive manufacturing to enhance production efficiency, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate industrial innovation. Moreover, rising investments in aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, electronics, and industrial manufacturing, along with supportive government initiatives promoting advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0, are further accelerating the adoption of 3D printing technologies across Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the 3D printing companies are Stratasys (US); EOS GmbH (Belgium); HP Development Company, L.P. (US); 3D Systems, Inc. (US); GE Aerospace (US); Materialise (Belgium); Nano Dimension (US); voxeljet AG (Germany); SLM Solutions (Germany); and Renishaw (UK); among others.

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