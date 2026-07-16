Vendasta Technologies Inc.: Vendasta Badged as a TikTok Channel Sales Partner; Connecting Local Advertisers to TikTok's Short-Form Video Platform

Vendasta MatchCraft Now Delivers Unified TikTok Campaign Management and Hands-On Expertise, Expanding Its Enterprise-Grade Advertising Platform for Agencies and Media Companies Serving Local Businesses

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Vendasta today announced it has earned a Marketing Technology badge in the TikTok Marketing Partners Program as a Channel Sales Partner. TikTok ad campaigns can now be launched and managed directly through Vendasta MatchCraft.

TikTok is now in Vendasta MatchCraft. Any agency, publisher, or media company selling to local business advertisers can plug in, and Vendasta's specialists run the campaigns.

"Short-form video is no longer a 'nice-to-have' - it is the engine of modern consumer attention," said Sanjay Manchanda, CMO of Vendasta. "By becoming a badged TikTok Marketing Partner, we're making it easier for local businesses to get started on TikTok and achieve success on the platform. Our partners can now offer their clients TikTok's community of more than one billion people worldwide through the same MatchCraft workflow they already trust, backed by our team of experts."

"At TikTok, we're dedicated to helping brands and merchants find a clear, confident path to success on our platform," said Brendan Jacobson, Global Head of Channel Partnerships at TikTok. "Our TikTok Channel Sales Partners deliver the technology and hands-on expertise to streamline workflows, enhance performance, and provide support at scale, so your brand can stay focused on growth while achieving stronger results on TikTok."

A category shift in short-form video advertising

U.S. digital video ad spending is projected to surpass $81.9 billion in 2026, growing 11% year over year.* 49% of marketers now say short-form video delivers the highest return on investment of any content format - the #1 ROI-driving format ahead of long-form video and live-streaming.** 95% of marketers consider video crucial to their overall strategy, up from 88% in 2024.**

For local businesses already running search and social campaigns, short-form video is the next frontier. Production cost has historically priced most of them out. The Vendasta MatchCraft and TikTok integration closes that gap.

What the Marketing Technology Badge means for Vendasta Partners

As a badged TikTok Channel Sales Partner, Vendasta provides more than just a connection; it provides a competitive advantage:

Operational Excellence: Manage TikTok campaigns in the same dashboard as Search and Social, no new logins, no fragmented reporting.

Certified Performance: Every campaign is supported by Vendasta's specialists who are trained in TikTok-specific optimization and creative best practices.

Additional Revenue : A new revenue line on managed TikTok ad spend without retraining their teams or scaling headcount.

Limited-time offer: For a limited time, TikTok is matching ad spend for qualifying local business advertisers, up to $10,000 per client. Conditions apply.

"Video advertising has gone from optional to essential, and short-form is where local consumers spend their attention," says Daniel Villegas, Director, Paid Media & Managed Platforms, Gray Media. "The Vendasta MatchCraft integration with TikTok lets us add that channel for our advertisers without changing our workflow. We're eager to launch our first campaigns this quarter and roll the channel out across our advertiser base."

Start selling TikTok in Vendasta today

The TikTok integration and ad credit program are available immediately to all Vendasta partners. To activate TikTok for your local business clients or to claim up to $10,000 in ad credits, pending eligibility, visit vendasta.com/matchcraft/tiktok or contact your Account Manager.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the AI workforce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Vendasta provides AI Employees that execute the work of marketing, sales, and operations automatically - helping local businesses reclaim time and scale without the overhead of traditional hiring. Founded in Saskatoon, Vendasta has a global network of partners helping SMBs stop managing software and start achieving outcomes. Learn how to hire your first AI employee at Vendasta.com .

CONTACT:

Nykea Behiel

Director, Brand & Experience, Vendasta

nbehiel@vendasta.com

SOURCE: Vendasta Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vendasta-badged-as-a-tiktok-channel-sales-partner-connecting-local-advertisers-to-tikto-1191755