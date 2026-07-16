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ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Online Standart: A New Era Begins in Industrial Compliance

Standards Research is Now Smarter and Safer with the "Online Standart" Application

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / onlinestandart.com today announced the launch of Online Standart App, a new mobile application designed for engineers, quality managers, and procurement professionals to digitize standards management and compliance tracking.

Developed to provide users with fast and uninterrupted access to the standards they need, the Online Standart app is now available across multiple platforms. Android users can access the app via the Google Play Store and the web platform, while iOS users can download it from the App Store.

By eliminating the need to track standards through traditional Excel spreadsheets, the app offers professionals in critical industries such as aerospace, energy, automotive, and life sciences a real-time control mechanism for managing standards and compliance requirements.

"Standard Check" feature in the Online Standart application allows you to eliminate document clutter and work simultaneously with your teammates on a single list of standards.

One of the platform's most notable innovations is Norma AI, an AI - powered digital research assistant that allows industry professionals to ask questions in simple language and easily research the standards they need in seconds. Norma AI is accessible from desktop and mobile devices.

The FlexiBalance digital wallet system, integrated into the Online Standart application, reduces the operational burden in standard procurement processes. Procurement teams can manage their budgets from a single dashboard and control costs by making payments only when documents are delivered.

For more information, please visit our website onlinestandart.com or contact us at support@onlinestandart.com

About onlinestandart.com

onlinestandart.com is a platform specializing in access to global standards and compliance management.

This platform provides professionals with access to documents from leading global standards development organizations (SDOs) such as ISO, ASTM, IEC, IEEE, API, and SAE; and with its training programs, library services, and artificial intelligence solutions, it is a reliable partner in industrial standards research.

For more information, please visit our website onlinestandart.com or contact us at support@onlinestandart.com

You can also follow us on our social media channels:
@onlinestandart / Linkedin - X - YouTube

Media Contacts

Online Standart Press Team
Email: support@onlinestandart.com

SOURCE: Online Standart



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-new-era-begins-in-industrial-compliance-1188794

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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