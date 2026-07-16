John Snow Labs Ranked Highest in the MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrant for NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Snow Labs, the industry leader in medical language models, has been ranked highest, at the top of the Progressive Companies quadrant, in MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment Report, 2026, which evaluated over 190 companies. The recognition reflects John Snow Labs' production-proven record across 500+ enterprise customers in health systems, life sciences, payers, and government, and its position as the top-ranked model provider on 12 of 13 clinical and biomedical AI benchmarks against current general-purpose frontier models.

John Snow Labs provides healthcare-specific language models and pipelines that healthcare and life sciences organizations use to put clinical data to work: Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP (3,000+ pre-trained models), multimodal de-identification, OMOP harmonization, no-code annotation, and Patient Journey Intelligence. Every component runs inside the customer's environment (cloud or on-premises) with no patient data ever leaving that security perimeter. The company has 70+ published case studies to date and its de-identification and clinical data abstraction solutions have been validated on multiple billion-document-scale real-world deployments. With 40+ peer-reviewed papers and 150M+ downloads of its open-source libraries, John Snow Labs also brings academic rigor and transparency to the evaluation of healthcare AI.

"John Snow Labs sets itself apart in our analysis by supporting the full application and end-user footprint of this market - clinical documentation, information extraction, de-identification, medical coding, cohort identification, and real-world evidence generation - proven by both peer-reviewed papers and real-world deployments across leading healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceuticals, and government agencies," said Sushmit Chakraborty, Senior Manager - Market Intelligence & Growth Strategy Leader, MarketsandMarkets.

"Healthcare organizations need AI that meets the accuracy and compliance standards of a regulated clinical environment - not general-purpose models retrofitted for healthcare," said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. "Being ranked highest in this analysis reflects what our customers already know: that purpose-built medical language models running privately inside your own environment produce better results, at a far lower cost compared to frontier API models."

About the 360Quadrants Evaluation

360Quadrants, powered by MarketsandMarkets, evaluated companies in its NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment Report, 2026. The evaluation covered over 190 companies, with the top 25 categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, demand channels, and sales strategies were analyzed to determine each company's position in the quadrant. The main criteria for assessing product footprint included Offering (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), NLP Type, NLP Technique (Optical Character Recognition, Named Entity Recognition, Sentiment Analysis, Text Classification, Topic Modeling, Text Summarization, and others), Application, and End User.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes as per their recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving world, consulting on TAM expansion, go-to-market (GTM) strategy to execution, market share gain, account Enablement, and thought leadership marketing.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security and AI as a Service.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, multimodal de-identification, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journey Intelligence Platform, John Snow Labs' award-winning medical AI software powers the world's leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave., Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sipti.Banga@MarketsandMarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/john-snow-labs-ranked-highest-in-the-marketsandmarkets-360quadrant-for-nlp-in-healthcare-and-life-sciences-302827429.html