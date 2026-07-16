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WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 17:00 Uhr
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The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Result of AGM

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 16 July 2026 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld*

1. To receive the audited financial statements and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2026.

4,637,467

99.94

2,863

0.06

4,640,330

7,245

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

4,604,212

99.35

30,116

0.65

4,634,328

13,247

3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy for the year ended 31 March 2026.

4,600,785

99.28

33,543

0.72

4,634,328

13,247

4. To re-elect Hamish Baillie as a Director of the Company.

4,502,925

97.05

136,646

2.95

4,639,571

8,004

5. To re-elect Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company.

2,876,275

63.15

1,678,208

36.85

4,554,483

93,092

6. To re-elect Dr Nicola Shepherd as a Director of the Company.

4,503,066

97.04

137,553

2.96

4,640,619

6,956

7. To re-elect Roger Yates as a Director of the Company.

4,502,101

97.02

138,518

2.98

4,640,619

6,956

8. To re-elect Julie Tankard as a Director of the Company.

4,471,860

96.39

167,711

3.61

4,639,571

8,004

9. To elect Professor Dame Jenny Harries as a Director of the Company

4,620,440

99.54

21,139

0.46

4,641,579

5,996

10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.

4,615,646

99.57

19,839

0.43

4,635,485

12,090

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company.

4,620,044

99.55

20,811

0.45

4,640,855

6,720

12#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.

4,595,464

98.98

47,546

1.02

4,643,010

4,565

13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.

4,635,422

99.81

9,007

0.19

4,644,429

3,146

14#. To authorise the Directors to hold General Meetings (excluding AGMs) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

4,619,937

99.54

21,139

0.46

4,641,076

6,499

15#. To approve amended Articles of Association.

4,630,463

99.84

7,434

0.16

4,637,897

9,678

# designates a Special Resolution

* A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "For" total.

At 6.30pm on 14 July 2026 the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 19,107,615.

The voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.biotechgt.com

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In addition, resolutions 11 to 15 will be filed at Companies House.

Statement from the Board

All resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed. The majority received votes in favour exceeding 96%, while Resolution 5, to re-elect Geoff Hsu as a director of the Company, secured 63% support.

Where 20% or more of votes have been cast against any shareholder resolution, the Company is required by Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code and the AIC Code of Corporate Governance to explain what actions it intends to take to consult shareholders and understand the reasons behind the result.

The Board believes that the votes against Resolution 5 principally reflect concerns regarding representatives of the Portfolio Manager serving on the Board.

Mr Hsu has served as a Director of the Company since May 2018 and has made a valuable contribution to the Board through his investment experience and market knowledge. The Board also notes that Mr Hsu does not serve on any Board committee and receives no fee for acting as a Director.

The Board will engage with shareholders to better understand their views and will consider whether any changes to the Company's governance arrangements would be appropriate in light of the feedback received. The Company will provide a further update following that engagement.

16 July 2026

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

020 3709 8734

© 2026 PR Newswire
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