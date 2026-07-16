Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Highlights Energy Research on Reducing AI Data Center Energy Demand

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging company focused on energy solutions, today announced a new research initiative highlighting immediate, actionable solutions to reduce the massive energy drain of artificial intelligence data centers on regional power grids.

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is outpacing current grid capacities, creating an urgent need for sustainable computing frameworks. Elektros is focusing its research on optimization strategies that require no new hardware contracts, focusing instead on software and operational efficiencies.

Key optimization focus areas include:

Algorithmic optimization to streamline model code and reduce processing cycles.

Autonomous AI agents designed to dynamically manage GPU cooling and workload distribution.

Deploying targeted, hyper-efficient small language models to handle specific commercial tasks.

"The future of artificial intelligence depends on resolving the current power crisis," said Shlomo Bliah, CEO of Elektros. "By implementing smarter software architectures and localized models, data centers can achieve significant energy reductions today."

Elektros is advancing this energy research in conjunction with its chief corporate advisor, Next Realm AI.

The full "Data Center Energy Solutions" research report is available for immediate download on the company's website: https://elektros.energy/reports/data-center-energy-research.pdf

Join our energy technology newsletter to receive timely updates on corporate milestones, software deployment metrics, and clean energy expansion plans: https://www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc. Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory developments, execution risks, market conditions, and technological factors.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-highlights-energy-research-on-reducing-ai-data-center-energy-demand-1191587