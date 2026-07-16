Ai4 2026 Unites the World's Most Influential AI Leaders for an Unprecedented Gathering of Innovation, Research, and Enterprise Transformation

Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Andrew Ng, Sebastian Thrun, Pat Gelsinger, Tim O'Reilly, and More Than 1,000 AI Leaders to Headline North America's Largest Artificial Intelligence Event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / As artificial intelligence reshapes every industry and redefines the future of business, the world's leading AI researchers, entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, and innovators will gather at Ai4 2026, taking place August 4-6 at The Venetian Las Vegas, for America's largest AI conference.

Now in its eighth year, Ai4 will welcome more than 12,000 attendees from over 85 countries, feature more than 1,000 speakers, and showcase nearly 400 exhibitors and sponsors, creating the industry's largest forum for exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming business, government, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education, and society. Throughout the three-day conference, attendees can choose from more than 1,000 sessions exploring every major facet of AI innovation.

"Artificial intelligence has reached a pivotal moment," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4. "Organizations are moving beyond experimentation and deploying AI at enterprise scale. Ai4 brings together the researchers creating the next generation of AI, the executives implementing it across global organizations, and the entrepreneurs building the technologies that will define the next decade."

The conference opens Tuesday, August 4, at 8:30 am with a series of keynote presentations exploring the technologies and business strategies driving the next wave of AI innovation. Highlights include:

AI's Race to Reinvent Medicine features Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, and Eric Nguyen, CEO of Radical Numerics, moderated by Alice Park, Senior Health Correspondent at TIME .

The One Decision That Separates AI Winners from AI Casualties , featuring Mark Abramowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Dataiku, and Jed Dougherty, SVP of AI & Platform at Dataiku.

The AI Reckoning: Chips, Constraints and the Next Generation of Compute , bringing together technology visionary Pat Gelsinger, former Intel CEO and General Partner at Playground Global, with Sachin Katti, Head of Compute at OpenAI. The discussion will be moderated by Gideon Lewis-Kraus, technology writer for The New Yorker .

Mistral: Pioneering Transparent and Transformative Frontier AI, featuring Pavan Kumar Reddy, one of Mistral's first U.S.-based AI scientists.

On Wednesday, August 5, one of the conference's most anticipated moments will be "The Architects of Intelligence: A Historic Convergence," bringing together three of the most influential figures in modern AI for a rare conversation on the future of artificial intelligence. The session features:

Geoffrey Hinton , Nobel Prize recipient and widely recognized as the "Godfather of AI"

Fei-Fei Li , pioneering researcher and leader in human-centered AI

Andrew Ng, Founder of DeepLearning.AI and one of the world's leading AI educators

Moderated by Yun-Hee Kim, Deputy Editor of The Washington Post, the discussion will examine the scientific breakthroughs shaping AI, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities and responsibilities that accompany the technology's rapid evolution. The Wednesday keynote program also includes presentations from Srini Venkatesan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at PayPal, and Kevin Cochrane, Chief Marketing Officer at Vultr.

Thursday's keynote program explores how AI is moving beyond digital applications into the physical world while addressing the infrastructure required to support the next generation of intelligent systems.

Featured sessions include:

AI That Understands the Real World , featuring Anastasis Germanidis , Co-Founder and CEO of Runway; Inhi Cho Suh , CEO of Niantic Spatial; and Oliver Cameron , CEO of Odyssey. Moderated by Jared Perlo , AI Reporter for NBC News, the session explores how AI is evolving from generating digital content to mapping, understanding, and acting in real-world environments.

The Waymo Journey: From Moonshot to Global Deployment , where autonomous vehicle pioneer Sebastian Thrun , founder of Waymo and Udacity, joins Dmitri Dolgov , Co-CEO of Waymo, for a discussion moderated by Tim O'Reilly , Founder and CEO of O'Reilly Media.

Critical Infrastructure for the AI Era: Scaling and Securing Agentic AI, featuring Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco, in conversation with Matt Egan, Senior Reporter at CNN, exploring the infrastructure demands created by the transition from AI assistants to autonomous AI agents.

The conference concludes Thursday afternoon with additional keynote presentations, including:

Building an AI-Native Company at Global Scale , presented by Praveen Neppalli Naga , Chief Technology Officer at Uber.

Building Ethical AI, presented by Chloe Bakalar, AI Ethics Lead at OpenAI.

Beyond the keynote stage, Ai4 2026 brings together one of the most comprehensive collections of AI leaders ever assembled. Executives from organizations including Cisco, PayPal, Dataiku, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM, NVIDIA, SAP, Siemens, Dell Technologies, Red Hat, and EY will share practical strategies for deploying AI across customer experience, cybersecurity, software development, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and enterprise operations.

The exhibition hall will feature nearly 400 leading AI companies and emerging startups demonstrating the latest breakthroughs in enterprise software, robotics, infrastructure, developer tools, data platforms, cloud computing, and generative AI applications. New features for 2026 include Startup Alley, Agentic Live demonstrations, an expanded International Pavilion, the Podcast Pavilion, executive networking lounges, and interactive technology showcases.

"Since launching Ai4 in 2018, we've watched artificial intelligence evolve from an emerging technology into one of the defining forces shaping business and society," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-Founder of Ai4. "This year's speaker lineup reflects that transformation by bringing together the scientists advancing the field, the executives deploying AI at a global scale, and the entrepreneurs building the next generation of intelligent technologies."

With thousands of executives, investors, researchers, developers, founders, policymakers, and enterprise decision-makers expected to attend, Ai4 2026 continues to serve as the premier destination for discovering breakthrough technologies, building strategic partnerships, and defining the future of artificial intelligence. For the complete agenda, speaker lineup, and registration information, visit the Ai4 website. Register before August 2 and Save $600.

Founded in 2018, Ai4 has become the premier destination for leaders seeking to understand and apply artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively. By convening the brightest minds in AI research, strategy, and implementation, Ai4 continues to advance innovation while helping organizations confidently navigate the AI-powered future.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ai4 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai4-2026-unites-the-worlds-most-influential-ai-leaders-for-an-unp-1191330