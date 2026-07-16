VETRESKA Launches Motorsport-Inspired Pet Accessories with Brand Partner Ollie Bearman

The Circuit Collection translates the design language of motor racing into a new generation of pet essentials

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its global brand campaign "Fast Life. Reimagined.", VETRESKA today unveils the Circuit Collection, a new line of motorsport-inspired pet accessories developed in collaboration with Formula 1 driver and global brand partner Ollie Bearman.

Inspired by the speed, precision and visual language of motorsport, the collection translates motor racing design cues into elevated everyday essentials for modern pet parents. Featuring Ollie Bearman alongside his two dogs, Freddie and Ruby, the Circuit Collection extends the story of "Fast Life. Reimagined." The brand campaign, which draws on Bearman's own experience of a life lived in the fast lane, explores the idea that even in a life constantly on the move, pets remain central to the journey. It aims to resonate more broadly with pet owners managing the demands of careers, family and active schedules, reflecting a wider shift in modern pet ownership where fast-paced living and meaningful companionship with pets increasingly go hand in hand.

The Circuit Collection introduces a complete walking system, including Connect Multifunctional Rope Leashes, Connect Classic Rope Leashes, Connect Lite Rope Leashes, Quick-Fit Harness, Poop Bag Dispensers and matching refill bags, all designed to work seamlessly together.

Drawing from motorsport aesthetics, the collection combines a bold palette of racing red, silver and black with streamlined silhouettes, contrast stitching and premium metallic hardware. Built with lightweight climbing-inspired rope, durable aluminum components and intuitive quick-fit construction, every detail balances performance, comfort and contemporary design.

Alongside the core range, VETRESKA is also launching the limited-edition Circuit Capsule-an exclusive set featuring the Connect Multifunctional Rope Leash, Poop Bag Dispenser, exclusive charm and a signature carrying bag, bringing the complete walking experience together in one package.

"Circuit isn't about turning pet accessories into racing merchandise," said Donald Kng, Co-Founder and CEO of VETRESKA. "It's about translating the spirit of motorsport into thoughtful design for everyday life. Through our partnership with Ollie, we wanted to create a collection that feels dynamic, expressive and functional-designed for people whose lives move fast, but who wouldn't imagine life without their pets."

As pet ownership increasingly intersects with design, fashion and culture, the Circuit Collection offers retailers a differentiated lifestyle proposition backed by VETRESKA's partnership with one of the world's fastest drivers in the globally recognised series of Formula 1.

The Circuit Collection will be available from July 16, 2026, at vetreskanyc.com and through retailers worldwide. The limited-edition Circuit Capsule will be released in strictly limited quantities.

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About VETRESKA

Founded in 2017, VETRESKA is a pioneering brand dedicated to redefining the pet industry with a fresh, imaginative perspective. Our mission, Together Reimagined, drives us to push the boundaries of pet care, offering innovative designs that inspire joy, strengthen the bond between pets and people, and create lasting memories.

Every VETRESKA product is crafted with an unwavering commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. From stylish pet furniture to playful toys, chic bowls, and unique accessories, we pride ourselves in curating a wide selection of functional products and services that caters to pets' needs while reflecting their own sense of style and sophistication.

Website: vetreskanyc.com | Instagram: @vetreska_official | TikTok: @vetreskanyc

Note to Editors

This release does not reference Ollie Bearman's Formula 1 team in accordance with the partnership structure. We respectfully ask media to follow the same practice.

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