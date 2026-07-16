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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 17:06 Uhr
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Fairville and NRGene Canada Launch FairGene BSF Egg Facility in Alberta

BSF production is gaining momentum as insect producers scale up sustainable protein, oil, and frass production. Reliable egg supply has become a critical foundation for consistency and performance.

NRGene Canada's MaxBSF genetics improve BSF production economics through shorter production cycles, improved bioconversion, and consistent growth. Significant production improvements using MaxBSF have been observed by leading BSF producers on their own insect farms and using their own feed recipes. Compared with industry-standard lines, MaxBSF has shown higher larval density and weight and a shorter time to harvest, resulting in up to 2.1 times more output, and allowing producers to generate more biomass per cycle within the same infrastructure.

NRGene Canada has also demonstrated a neonate delivery system that ships high-quality, one-day-old larvae directly to producers. The system currently supports up to 1 million neonates per container, with capacity expected to reach 2.5 million by the end of 2026, and provide a two-week shelf life from hatching. This gives producers a dependable, ready-to-rear starting point without the need for on-site egg incubation.

FairGene combines Fairville's agricultural production experience with NRGene Canada's BSF genetics and breeding capabilities to meet the industry's need for reliable, genetics-based egg supply. MaxBSF is currently available only through the FairGene facility, which is already working to expand capacity and access for commercial producers as demand grows.

"From the beginning, we saw genetics as critical to building a reliable BSF egg production operation," said William Wipf, Secretary at Fairville Farming Co. "NRGene Canada brought the genetics platform and expertise we were looking for, and through FairGene we're turning that shared vision into a dedicated facility here in Alberta."

"FairGene is an important step in bringing our MaxBSF genetics into dedicated egg production," said Yossi Levi, CBO at NRGene Canada. "Together with Fairville's agricultural experience and production capabilities, we're creating a practical platform to support BSF producers worldwide with reliable, genetics-based egg supply."

The Bassano facility marks an important commercial step for NRGene Canada's BSF activity and for Fairville's expansion into insect agriculture. Looking ahead, the partners are exploring a BSF rearing facility to support NRGene Canada's hub-and-spoke model and serve as a demonstration center for scaling insect production.

About FairGene

FairGene is a joint venture between Fairville Farming Co. and NRGene Canada operating a dedicated BSF egg production facility in Bassano, Alberta, combining agricultural production experience with advanced BSF genetics to support reliable egg supply worldwide.

About Fairville Farming Co.

Fairville Farming Co. is an agricultural company based in Bassano, Alberta, bringing practical farming experience and production infrastructure to the FairGene joint venture.

About NRGene Canada

NRGene Canada advances BSF genetics and production through AI-driven genomics and data-driven breeding. Based in Saskatchewan, it develops and commercializes elite BSF strains through its MaxBSF platform, helping convert organic by-products into high-value insect protein, oil, and frass, using natural genetics, without GMO, gene editing, or CRISPR. nrgenecanada.com

Media contact:

Daphna Tako
NRGene Canada
Marketing Director
daphna.tako@nrgene.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fairville-and-nrgene-canada-launch-fairgene-bsf-egg-facility-in-alberta-302827672.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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