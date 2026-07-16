Bybit to Launch Indonesia Platform Following Majority Acquisition of NOBI

DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched a locally operated platform in Indonesia following its majority acquisition of PT Enkripsi Teknologi Handal (formerly NOBI). The move establishes Bybit Indonesia as a regulated local entity operating under the supervision of Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK).

The move reflects Bybit's regulatory-first expansion strategy, under which the company enters new markets through locally compliant structures, licensed entities, and ongoing engagement with regulators. Indonesia is viewed as a long-term strategic market of Bybit, rather than a short-term growth opportunity.

At launch, Bybit Indonesia plans to introduce its services in phases, beginning with more than 500 pairs. The platform will operate with institutional-grade liquidity, market surveillance systems, and risk controls aligned with both local requirements and Bybit's global standards. Any future products or services will be introduced in line with those requirements and with appropriate disclosures and consumer protection.

Strengthening Local Governance and Operational Continuity

Bybit Indonesia is led by a locally based management team to ensure regulatory alignment and market familiarity. The leadership team includes Lawrence Samantha (CEO of Bybit Indonesia) and Dionisius Evan (COO of Bybit Indonesia), both formerly part of NOBI's senior management, together with Steven Gotama (CMO of Bybit Indonesia). The team will oversee day-to-day operations, compliance implementation, and stakeholder engagement in coordination with regulators and industry partners.

Lawrence Samantha, CEO of Bybit Indonesia, said "This acquisition allows us to combine Bybit's global capabilities with an experienced local team that understands Indonesia's market and regulatory environment. Our focus is on disciplined operations, clear communication, and a careful transition for NOBI users. We will introduce products progressively, in line with OJK requirements, and we will measure our success by how responsibly we serve Indonesian users."

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, said: "Indonesia represents a significant opportunity for the digital asset industry, but sustainable growth can only be achieved through regulatory alignment and responsible operations. Bybit Indonesia reflects our commitment to working constructively with local authorities, respecting national frameworks, and building a platform that prioritises user protection, and long-term market integrity."

Education will be the central component of Bybit Indonesia's strategy. The company will invest in localised learning initiatives, starting with Bybit Learn, to support informed participation and responsible use of digital asset services. The aim is to pair international standards with local relevance so Indonesian users can navigate the digital-asset economy.

More information is available at bybit.id

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone.

In Indonesia, Bybit provides services locally through PT Enkripsi Teknologi Handal ("Bybit Indonesia"), a company licensed and supervised by Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK). As a locally operated entity with homegrown leadership, Bybit Indonesia aligns international standards with Indonesian regulatory requirements, offering users access to spot markets and localized education resources while communicating transparently about features introduced for the Indonesian market.

Learn more at bybit.id.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

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