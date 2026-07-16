Living Security Expands AI-Native Human Risk Management Platform with AI-Powered Signal Creation

New AI-powered capabilities transform data from 160+ native integrations, custom APIs, and CSV uploads into actionable Human Risk signals, eliminating manual mapping and accelerating workforce risk reduction.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced new AI-powered capabilities within the Living Security Platform that enable organizations to transform virtually any workforce security data into actionable Human Risk intelligence for modern Human Risk Management and Security Behavior Management (SBM) programs.

As organizations adopt more security, identity, collaboration, and AI technologies, valuable workforce security data has become increasingly fragmented across dozens of systems. Living Security's latest platform enhancements eliminate that complexity by allowing organizations to ingest data through more than 160 native integrations , custom API endpoints, and CSV uploads. Livvy, the AI-native intelligence engine at the heart of the Living Security Platform, automatically interprets incoming data and converts it into standardized Human Risk signals, making it faster and easier to operationalize workforce risk without complex integrations or manual data mapping.

Connect Any Workforce Security Data

Designed as AI-native Human Risk Management software, the Living Security Platform helps organizations unify fragmented workforce security data, transform it into Human Risk intelligence, and automate response across the enterprise.

The Living Security Platform enables organizations to:

Connect to more than 160 native integrations across identity, email security, endpoint protection, HR, productivity, and security operations.

Push virtually any custom workforce or security data into the platform through secure API endpoints.

Import workforce security data through CSV or JSON uploads for systems without existing integrations.

Use Livvy AI to interpret incoming data and automatically create meaningful Human Risk signals.

Standardize information into more than 300 Human Risk signals that power risk scoring, behavioral insights, executive reporting, and Security Behavior Management initiatives across the Human Risk Management platform.

Trigger automated downstream actions through outbound webhooks, allowing Human Risk insights to seamlessly integrate with existing security, IT, identity, and business workflows.

Together, these capabilities allow organizations to consolidate workforce security data from across their technology stack into a single Human Risk Management platform, giving Security Behavior Management teams a more complete and actionable view of workforce risk.

AI Transforms Data into Human Risk Intelligence

Unlike traditional security platforms that require extensive engineering effort to normalize incoming data before it can be analyzed, Living Security uses AI to understand the context of imported information and recommend how it should be represented as Human Risk signals. Whether data originates from a native integration, a custom API, or a CSV upload, Livvy rapidly transforms raw workforce security data into meaningful Human Risk intelligence that strengthens Human Risk Management and Security Behavior Management programs.

Once created, Human Risk signals become immediately available across the Living Security Platform to power the Human Risk Index (HRI), dynamic risk scoring, behavioral cohorts, AI-driven recommendations, adaptive playbooks, executive reporting, and automated interventions.

"AI shouldn't just help organizations analyze risk. It should minimize the work required to create that intelligence in the first place," said Kelly Harward, Vice President of Product at Living Security. "Livvy understands incoming workforce data, recommends how it should be represented as Human Risk signals, and makes that intelligence immediately actionable across the platform. That's what allows customers to operationalize virtually any data source without waiting for custom engineering or new product releases."

Turn Human Risk Intelligence into Automated Action

AI-powered signal creation extends beyond data collection by enabling organizations to automate downstream actions through outbound webhooks. Human Risk insights generated within the Living Security Platform can trigger workflows across identity, IT, ticketing, messaging, security operations, and other business systems, helping organizations move seamlessly from detection to response.

This continuous flow of data, intelligence, and automation allows organizations to operationalize Human Risk Management across their existing technology ecosystem while reducing manual effort and accelerating response.

Advancing Human Risk Management and Security Behavior Management

These new AI-powered capabilities build on Living Security's AI-native Human Risk Management platform by extending Livvy's intelligence beyond prebuilt integrations. As organizations adopt new security technologies, custom applications, and AI agents, they can continuously incorporate new workforce security data without waiting for new connectors or complex engineering projects.

By combining more than 160 native integrations, AI-powered signal creation, 300+ Human Risk signals, and outbound automation, the Living Security Platform enables organizations to unify workforce security data, strengthen Security Behavior Management initiatives, and reduce cyber risk across the unified workforce.

To learn more about the Living Security Platform and its integration capabilities, visit www.livingsecurity.com/integrations .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure, and reduce cyber risk across the unified workforce of human employees and AI agents. Powered by Livvy, its AI-native intelligence engine, the Living Security Platform transforms workforce security data into actionable risk insights that enable organizations to predict risk, guide response, and automate interventions. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Living Security helps security teams move beyond awareness to measurable risk reduction through Human Risk Management and Security Behavior Management.

Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

Media Contact:

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-expands-ai-native-human-risk-management-platform-1191936