DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2026 / 16:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 30th June 2026, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 91.47 pence. For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary

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ISIN: GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 436522 EQS News ID: 2367160 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 16, 2026 11:22 ET (15:22 GMT)