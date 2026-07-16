Church of Scientology International Announces Completion of Volunteer Ministers Goodwill Tour Visit to Podgorica, Montenegro

European Goodwill Tour introduces practical Volunteer Minister training in Montenegro's capital

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Church of Scientology International announced the completion of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers European Goodwill Tour's first visit to Podgorica, Montenegro, where the program introduced residents to practical Volunteer Minister training and tools for everyday life.

The visit formed part of the ongoing European Goodwill Tour, an initiative of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program. The tour is designed to make practical training available to communities and to introduce methods that Volunteer Ministers use in humanitarian service, disaster response and daily assistance.

During the Podgorica visit, Volunteer Ministers presented introductory materials and training based on The Scientology Handbook. These materials cover subjects such as communication, study, personal organization and methods for assisting others in challenging circumstances.

The Volunteer Ministers also provided demonstrations of basic assist procedures used within the program and trained attendees in introductory methods from Assists for Illnesses and Injuries, one of the booklets based on The Scientology Handbook. These procedures are part of the Volunteer Ministers' established training materials and are presented as practical tools for use by trained individuals.

Over the course of the visit, the Volunteer Ministers reported reaching more than 700 people, delivering 552 assists and training more than 200 individuals in introductory Volunteer Minister methods.

The Podgorica visit also resulted in the formation of two active Volunteer Minister groups and created opportunities for future Volunteer Minister activity in Podgorica and in Bar, a city on Montenegro's Adriatic coast.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was initiated by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1976. Volunteer Ministers are trained to provide practical help in disasters and in everyday life. The program has since expanded internationally, with Volunteer Ministers active in communities around the world.

About Scientology

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one's true spiritual nature and one's relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all. Since the founding of the first Church of Scientology in 1954, the religion has grown to span the globe. Today, more than 11,000 Scientology Churches, missions, related organizations and affiliated groups minister to millions across 167 nations.

Additional information about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program and online Tools for Life courses is available at VolunteerMinisters.org/Courses.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/church-of-scientology-international-announces-completion-of-volun-1191913