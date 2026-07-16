Nova Junk Marks 20 Years of Eco-friendly Junk Removal in the Washington DC Area

Nova Junk, a family-owned junk removal company based in Alexandria, Virginia, celebrates two decades of responsible hauling, recycling, and donation services across the Washington DC metro region.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Nova Junk, a locally owned junk removal company serving Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland, is marking its 20th year in business. Founded on September 11, 2005, according to information published on the company website, the company has grown from a two-person family operation into a multi-service hauling company with a team that includes extended family members and long-tenured employees.

Nova Junk provides junk removal, estate cleanouts, office cleanouts, construction debris removal, yard debris hauling, shed removal, hot tub disposal, and labor-only services, according to the company website. The company serves communities throughout the Washington DC metro area, including Alexandria, Fairfax, Arlington, Bethesda, Montgomery County, and Prince George County.

A distinguishing feature of Nova Junk's operating model is its three-stage disposal process: donate, recycle, and landfill. According to information published on the company website, the team sorts through all collected material, first setting aside items that can be donated to local charities and then separating recyclable materials such as batteries, printers, and refrigerators. Only the remainder goes to the landfill, and the company states that it typically sends just one third of collected material to the dump.

The company is licensed and fully insured, according to the company website, and places a strong emphasis on punctuality and transparent pricing. Nova Junk states that final charges are adjusted downward when a load turns out to be smaller than estimated, a policy highlighted repeatedly in customer reviews published on the company website.

"We started this company as a family and grew it the same way - by treating every customer's home and business the way we would want ours treated," said Norman Elbekri, Co-founder at Nova Junk. "After 20 years we are still committed to the same values we started with: honest pricing, responsible disposal, and service that people can count on."

Nova Junk serves both residential and commercial clients. Services extend to de-cluttering and hoarding solutions, moving and foreclosure cleanouts, and demolition site cleanup. The company operates from two locations - 2000 Duke Street in Alexandria, Virginia and Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, Virginia - and can be reached at novajunk.com.

About Nova Junk

Nova Junk is a family-owned junk removal company founded in 2005, serving Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland. The company provides residential and commercial hauling, estate cleanouts, construction debris removal, and specialty services including shed and hot tub removal. Nova Junk is committed to responsible disposal through a donate-recycle-landfill approach that minimizes landfill impact. Learn more at https://www.novajunk.com

Media Contact

Organization: Nova Junk

Contact Person Name: Norman Elbekri Co-founder

Website: https://www.novajunk.com/

Email: info@novajunk.com

City: Washington

Country: United States

SOURCE: Nova Junk

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/nova-junk-marks-20-years-of-eco-friendly-junk-removal-in-the-washingto-1191915