Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn nationale Sicherheit in den Vorstandsetagen ankommt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 08:01
51,20 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,3052,5018:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascencio SA: Successful completion by Ascencio of a new bond issue

Ascencio announces the success of a bond offering totalling €32.9 million placed with institutional investors.

This new financing, which begins today and is being conducted as a private placement, consists of the following two tranches:

  • €13.9 million for a fixed term of 4 years;
  • €19.0 million for a fixed term of 5 years.

Issued at par, it has an average maturity of 4.6 years and carries a weighted average annual coupon rate of 4.80%.

This bond offering is part of the financing structure for the real estate transaction announced on June 10 by Ascencio, namely the acquisition of Arlimmo SA, the owner of the "Espace Shopping Hydrion" retail park in Arlon (Belgium).

To finance this acquisition, valued at approximately €65 million, and subsequently restore its liquidity, Ascencio had decided to draw on various sources of financing, combining:

  • a capital increase of €15 million, carried out through an accelerated private placement of new shares to existing shareholders and other institutional investors;
  • the conclusion of 2 new bank credit lines totalling €20 million;
  • this institutional bond offering, totalling €32.9 million.

These transactions therefore enable Ascencio to restore its financial available capacity, which now stands at approximately €75 million, thereby ensuring the Company's liquidity and enabling it to explore new investment projects.

Banque Degroof Petercam served as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for this transaction, while ABN AMRO Bank acted as Joint Bookrunner. The parties' legal counsel ("Deal Counsel") was provided by the international law firm Jones Day.

Cédric Biquet, Chief Financial Officer:

"The successful implementation of this financing structure demonstrates the financial markets' renewed confidence in the Company's fundamentals, both in terms of its investment strategy and its financial management. It also recognizes Ascencio's commitment to establishing and maintaining a regular dialogue with its shareholders, bankers, and the institutional investors' community."


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.