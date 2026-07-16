Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn nationale Sicherheit in den Vorstandsetagen ankommt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 17:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 14% Growth in Net Income

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 14% net income growth and 10% diluted EPS growth in the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Growth in profitability is attributable to top line revenue growth in the banking and wealth management space paired with expense control. Year-over-year loan growth of 15%, deposit growth of 12% and wealth asset growth of 22% demonstrated strength in the core business. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are focused on profitable execution across all four of our markets. Second quarter performance indicates our team's ability to deliver results. I look forward to continuing to improve upon our goals of balanced growth and improving profitability."

As of and year-to-date June 30, 2026 highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

  • Net income of $10.7 million compared to $9.4 million in first half 2025
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.07 compared to $1.89 in first half 2025
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $17.5 million compared to $14.5 million in first half 2025 (+21%)
  • Revenue of $45.7 million: 15% higher than $39.8 million in first half 2025
    • 14% year-over-year growth in net interest income
    • 22% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
  • Non-interest expenses of $28.2 million compared to $25.3 million in first half 2025
    • 12% higher year-over-year
    • Includes $872 thousand ($660 thousand, net of tax) strategic write-down of other real estate in 1Q26
  • ROAE of 14.0%
  • ROAA of 1.1%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

  • Wealth assets of $2.96 billion, 22% higher than $2.42 billion one year prior
  • Year-over-year loan growth of 12% on average basis and 15% on period end basis to $1.7 billion
  • Year-over-year deposit growth of 11% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
  • Tangible book value per share: $32.35

Safety and Soundness:

  • Credit quality metrics:
    • $11.6 million non-performing loans
      • Includes C&I credit moved to non-accrual in 1Q26
      • $1.25 million impairment recognized in second quarter
      • $829 thousand past due +90 loans
    • $2.5 million ORE
    • 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
  • Capital ratios
    • Total risk-based capital: 11.9%
    • CET1: 10.7%
    • Tier 1 leverage: 9.6%

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For in the U.S." for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those years and ranking No. 2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of June 30, 2026, Oakworth had $2.1 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



















(In millions)


As of


Change


Change



6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


6/30/2026 vs. 3/31/2026


6/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2025




















Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)


$ 2,957


$ 2,705


$ 2,685


$ 2,566


$ 2,415


$ 252


9 %


$ 542


22 %




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


As of


Change


Change



6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


6/30/2026 vs. 3/31/2026


6/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2025

Assets



















Cash and due from banks


$ 128,029


$ 113,891


$ 194,946


$ 153,084


$ 124,351


$ 14,138


12 %


$ 3,678


3 %

Federal funds sold


1,050


1,951


1,325


950


1,900


(901)


-46 %


(850)


-45 %

Securities available for sale


226,098


213,286


201,684


189,673


175,535


12,812


6 %


50,563


29 %

Loans, net of unearned income


1,725,998


1,665,422


1,604,023


1,533,734


1,496,222


60,576


4 %


229,776


15 %

Allowance for credit losses


(20,754)


(19,871)


(19,348)


(18,734)


(17,944)


(883)


4 %


(2,810)


16 %

Loans, net


1,705,244


1,645,551


1,584,675


1,515,000


1,478,278


59,693


4 %


226,966


15 %

Fixed assets


3,326


3,447


3,625


3,821


3,980


(121)


-4 %


(654)


-16 %

Interest receivable


7,516


7,560


7,246


6,845


6,611


(44)


-1 %


905


14 %

Other assets


59,859


54,169


52,723


52,825


58,967


5,690


11 %


892


2 %

Total assets


$ 2,131,122


$ 2,039,855


$ 2,046,224


$ 1,922,198


$ 1,849,622


$ 91,267


4 %


$ 281,500


15 %




















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 319,544


$ 320,493


$ 304,683


$ 300,340


$ 273,119


$ (949)


0 %


$ 46,425


17 %

Interest-bearing deposits


1,438,204


1,467,134


1,526,302


1,397,942


1,299,175


(28,930)


-2 %


139,029


11 %

Total deposits


1,757,748


1,787,627


1,830,985


1,698,282


1,572,294


(29,879)


-2 %


185,454


12 %

Total Borrowings


188,322


78,299


38,831


58,809


118,786


110,023


141 %


69,536


59 %

Accrued interest payable


1,299


598


1,223


710


1,452


701


117 %


(153)


-11 %

Other liabilities


20,464


20,950


26,521


20,657


21,333


(486)


-2 %


(869)


-4 %

Total liabilities


1,967,833


1,887,474


1,897,560


1,778,458


1,713,865


80,359


4 %


253,968


15 %

Total stockholders' equity


163,289


152,381


148,664


143,740


135,757


10,908


7 %


27,532


20 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 2,131,122


$ 2,039,855


$ 2,046,224


$ 1,922,198


$ 1,849,622


$ 91,267


4 %


$ 281,500


15 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


Quarter Ended


Change


Change



6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


2Q26 vs. 1Q26


2Q26 vs. 2Q25




















Interest income:



















Loans, including fees


$ 26,711


$ 25,373


$ 25,817


$ 26,194


$ 25,306


$ 1,338


5 %


$ 1,405


6 %

Securities available for sale


2,219


2,015


1,814


1,667


1,605


204


10 %


614


38 %

Short term investments


1,049


1,201


1,772


1,058


1,043


(152)


-13 %


6


1 %

Total interest income


29,979


28,589


29,403


28,919


27,954


1,390


5 %


2,025


7 %

Interest expense:



















Deposits


9,931


10,375


11,289


11,357


11,049


(444)


-4 %


(1,118)


-10 %

Borrowings


1,605


763


678


1,114


1,022


842


110 %


583


57 %

Total interest expense


11,536


11,138


11,967


12,471


12,071


398


4 %


(535)


-4 %

Net interest income


18,443


17,451


17,436


16,448


15,883


992


6 %


2,560


16 %

Provision for credit losses


2,007


1,315


1,010


905


1,236


692


53 %


771


62 %

Net interest income after provision

16,436


16,136


16,426


15,543


14,647


300


2 %


1,789


12 %

for loan losses



















Non-interest income


4,994


4,837


4,647


4,392


4,131


157


3 %


863


21 %

Non-interest expense


13,664


14,538


14,634


13,223


12,964


(874)


-6 %


700


5 %

Income before income taxes


7,766


6,435


6,439


6,712


5,814


1,331


21 %


1,952


34 %

Provision for income taxes


1,901


1,565


1,145


1,653


1,434


336


21 %


467


33 %

Net Income


5,865


4,870


5,294


5,059


4,380


995


20 %


1,485


34 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.15


$ 0.96


$ 1.05


$ 1.01


$ 0.88


$ 0.19


20 %


$ 0.27


31 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.13


$ 0.94


$ 1.04


$ 1.01


$ 0.88


$ 0.19


20 %


$ 0.25


28 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.











CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



(in thousands)


YTD Period Ended





6/30/2026



6/30/2025


Change











Interest income:










Loans, including fees


$ 52,083



$ 50,108


$ 1,975


4 %

Securities available for sale


4,234



3,080


1,154


37 %

Short term investments


2,251



2,212


39


2 %

Total interest income


58,568



55,400


3,168


6 %

Interest expense:










Deposits


20,306



22,317


(2,011)


-9 %

Borrowings


2,369



1,659


710


43 %

Total interest expense


22,675



23,976


(1,301)


-5 %

Net interest income


35,893



31,424


4,469


14 %

Provision for credit losses


3,321



2,011


1,310


65 %

Net interest income after provision


32,572



29,413


3,159


11 %

for loan losses










Non-interest income


9,831



8,376


1,455


17 %

Non-interest expense


28,202



25,289


2,913


12 %

Income before income taxes


14,201



12,500


1,701


14 %

Provision for income taxes


3,466



3,089


377


12 %

Net Income


10,735



9,411


1,324


14 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 2.11



$ 1.89


$ 0.22


12 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 2.07



$ 1.89


$ 0.18


10 %

For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.