Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 14% Growth in Net Income

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 14% net income growth and 10% diluted EPS growth in the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Growth in profitability is attributable to top line revenue growth in the banking and wealth management space paired with expense control. Year-over-year loan growth of 15%, deposit growth of 12% and wealth asset growth of 22% demonstrated strength in the core business. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are focused on profitable execution across all four of our markets. Second quarter performance indicates our team's ability to deliver results. I look forward to continuing to improve upon our goals of balanced growth and improving profitability."
As of and year-to-date June 30, 2026 highlights include:
Income/Profitability:
- Net income of $10.7 million compared to $9.4 million in first half 2025
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.07 compared to $1.89 in first half 2025
- Pre-tax pre-provision income of $17.5 million compared to $14.5 million in first half 2025 (+21%)
- Revenue of $45.7 million: 15% higher than $39.8 million in first half 2025
- 14% year-over-year growth in net interest income
- 22% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
- Non-interest expenses of $28.2 million compared to $25.3 million in first half 2025
- 12% higher year-over-year
- Includes $872 thousand ($660 thousand, net of tax) strategic write-down of other real estate in 1Q26
- ROAE of 14.0%
- ROAA of 1.1%
Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:
- Wealth assets of $2.96 billion, 22% higher than $2.42 billion one year prior
- Year-over-year loan growth of 12% on average basis and 15% on period end basis to $1.7 billion
- Year-over-year deposit growth of 11% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
- Tangible book value per share: $32.35
Safety and Soundness:
- Credit quality metrics:
- $11.6 million non-performing loans
- Includes C&I credit moved to non-accrual in 1Q26
- $1.25 million impairment recognized in second quarter
- $829 thousand past due +90 loans
- $2.5 million ORE
- 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
- $11.6 million non-performing loans
- Capital ratios
- Total risk-based capital: 11.9%
- CET1: 10.7%
- Tier 1 leverage: 9.6%
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For in the U.S." for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those years and ranking No. 2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of June 30, 2026, Oakworth had $2.1 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
6/30/2026 vs. 3/31/2026
6/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2025
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 2,957
$ 2,705
$ 2,685
$ 2,566
$ 2,415
$ 252
9 %
$ 542
22 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
6/30/2026 vs. 3/31/2026
6/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 128,029
$ 113,891
$ 194,946
$ 153,084
$ 124,351
$ 14,138
12 %
$ 3,678
3 %
Federal funds sold
1,050
1,951
1,325
950
1,900
(901)
-46 %
(850)
-45 %
Securities available for sale
226,098
213,286
201,684
189,673
175,535
12,812
6 %
50,563
29 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,725,998
1,665,422
1,604,023
1,533,734
1,496,222
60,576
4 %
229,776
15 %
Allowance for credit losses
(20,754)
(19,871)
(19,348)
(18,734)
(17,944)
(883)
4 %
(2,810)
16 %
Loans, net
1,705,244
1,645,551
1,584,675
1,515,000
1,478,278
59,693
4 %
226,966
15 %
Fixed assets
3,326
3,447
3,625
3,821
3,980
(121)
-4 %
(654)
-16 %
Interest receivable
7,516
7,560
7,246
6,845
6,611
(44)
-1 %
905
14 %
Other assets
59,859
54,169
52,723
52,825
58,967
5,690
11 %
892
2 %
Total assets
$ 2,131,122
$ 2,039,855
$ 2,046,224
$ 1,922,198
$ 1,849,622
$ 91,267
4 %
$ 281,500
15 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 319,544
$ 320,493
$ 304,683
$ 300,340
$ 273,119
$ (949)
0 %
$ 46,425
17 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,438,204
1,467,134
1,526,302
1,397,942
1,299,175
(28,930)
-2 %
139,029
11 %
Total deposits
1,757,748
1,787,627
1,830,985
1,698,282
1,572,294
(29,879)
-2 %
185,454
12 %
Total Borrowings
188,322
78,299
38,831
58,809
118,786
110,023
141 %
69,536
59 %
Accrued interest payable
1,299
598
1,223
710
1,452
701
117 %
(153)
-11 %
Other liabilities
20,464
20,950
26,521
20,657
21,333
(486)
-2 %
(869)
-4 %
Total liabilities
1,967,833
1,887,474
1,897,560
1,778,458
1,713,865
80,359
4 %
253,968
15 %
Total stockholders' equity
163,289
152,381
148,664
143,740
135,757
10,908
7 %
27,532
20 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,131,122
$ 2,039,855
$ 2,046,224
$ 1,922,198
$ 1,849,622
$ 91,267
4 %
$ 281,500
15 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
2Q26 vs. 1Q26
2Q26 vs. 2Q25
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 26,711
$ 25,373
$ 25,817
$ 26,194
$ 25,306
$ 1,338
5 %
$ 1,405
6 %
Securities available for sale
2,219
2,015
1,814
1,667
1,605
204
10 %
614
38 %
Short term investments
1,049
1,201
1,772
1,058
1,043
(152)
-13 %
6
1 %
Total interest income
29,979
28,589
29,403
28,919
27,954
1,390
5 %
2,025
7 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
9,931
10,375
11,289
11,357
11,049
(444)
-4 %
(1,118)
-10 %
Borrowings
1,605
763
678
1,114
1,022
842
110 %
583
57 %
Total interest expense
11,536
11,138
11,967
12,471
12,071
398
4 %
(535)
-4 %
Net interest income
18,443
17,451
17,436
16,448
15,883
992
6 %
2,560
16 %
Provision for credit losses
2,007
1,315
1,010
905
1,236
692
53 %
771
62 %
Net interest income after provision
16,436
16,136
16,426
15,543
14,647
300
2 %
1,789
12 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,994
4,837
4,647
4,392
4,131
157
3 %
863
21 %
Non-interest expense
13,664
14,538
14,634
13,223
12,964
(874)
-6 %
700
5 %
Income before income taxes
7,766
6,435
6,439
6,712
5,814
1,331
21 %
1,952
34 %
Provision for income taxes
1,901
1,565
1,145
1,653
1,434
336
21 %
467
33 %
Net Income
5,865
4,870
5,294
5,059
4,380
995
20 %
1,485
34 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.15
$ 0.96
$ 1.05
$ 1.01
$ 0.88
$ 0.19
20 %
$ 0.27
31 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.13
$ 0.94
$ 1.04
$ 1.01
$ 0.88
$ 0.19
20 %
$ 0.25
28 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 52,083
$ 50,108
$ 1,975
4 %
Securities available for sale
4,234
3,080
1,154
37 %
Short term investments
2,251
2,212
39
2 %
Total interest income
58,568
55,400
3,168
6 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
20,306
22,317
(2,011)
-9 %
Borrowings
2,369
1,659
710
43 %
Total interest expense
22,675
23,976
(1,301)
-5 %
Net interest income
35,893
31,424
4,469
14 %
Provision for credit losses
3,321
2,011
1,310
65 %
Net interest income after provision
32,572
29,413
3,159
11 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
9,831
8,376
1,455
17 %
Non-interest expense
28,202
25,289
2,913
12 %
Income before income taxes
14,201
12,500
1,701
14 %
Provision for income taxes
3,466
3,089
377
12 %
Net Income
10,735
9,411
1,324
14 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.11
$ 1.89
$ 0.22
12 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.07
$ 1.89
$ 0.18
10 %
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.