U.S. Senator Roger Marshall Highlights Synexis as a Leader in Strengthening Public Health Following Facility Visit

Senator highlights American-made innovation supporting health and safety in healthcare, agriculture, and other critical industries while creating high-quality jobs

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Following a recent visit to Synexis, LLC, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., praised the Kansas-based company's innovation, American-made touchless, continuous pathogen control technology and its positive impact on public health across sectors nationwide.

During the visit, Senator Marshall met with Synexis leadership and team members, toured the company's operations, and learned more about patented DHP technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens. Conversations highlighted how Synexis DHP technology strengthens biosecurity, improves public health resilience, supports food system security, and creates high-skilled jobs in the United States, by:

Strengthening Kansans' biosecurity across animal health, food production, and university housing.

Advancing infection prevention and public health resilience in healthcare and other critical settings nationwide.

Driving American innovation, high-skilled job creation, and U.S. manufacturing through the development and production of continuous pathogen control technology.

Following the visit, Senator Marshall reflected on what he saw firsthand:

"It was a pleasure to visit Synexis and meet the team behind the innovative work they're doing right here in Kansas. Companies like Synexis demonstrate why our state continues to be a leader in developing practical, American-made solutions that strengthen public health, support our agricultural producers, and create high-quality jobs," said Senator Marshall. "I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about their technology, hear their vision for the future, and discuss the many ways it could benefit healthcare, animal health, education, and other industries. I'm proud to see Kansas innovators leading the way, and I look forward to watching Synexis continue to grow and make a positive impact both here at home and across the country."

The Senator's comments underscore Synexis' growing role in advancing pathogen control technology for indoor environments where persistent pathogen risk can affect people, operations and organizational resilience. Synexis DHP technology is intentionally designed for continuous use in occupied spaces, operating around the clock to reduce microbial load in the air and on surfaces without disrupting normal operations.

"Our team was honored to host Senator Marshall. We are grateful for the time he took to meet our people and see firsthand what we are building here in Kansas," said Dennis Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Synexis. "We share his belief that practical, American-made innovation can strengthen critical industries and support the people who depend on them. The need for effective, continuous pathogen control extends across many essential industry environments and we are proud to deliver the technology designed to help address that need."

Across essential industries, preparedness increasingly depends on the ability to address pathogen risk without interrupting the people, processes and operations that keep those facilities running. Continuous pathogen control adds a proactive layer of defense designed to work alongside existing cleaning protocols while supporting operational resilience.

"Pathogen risk is persistent, and it does not pause when people are present or operations are underway," Doyle added. "Our team comes to work every day focused on advancing continuous pathogen control in support of our customers' people, products, and operations. We are grateful to Senator Marshall for recognizing both the importance of our mission and the people working every day to move it forward."

About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with patented DHP technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments. Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/senmarshall.

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/u.s.-senator-roger-marshall-highlights-synexis-as-a-leader-in-strengthening-public-he-1191995