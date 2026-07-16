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ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Vertosoft Awarded NASA SEWP VI Contract

New contract expands federal agency access to Vertosoft's portfolio of innovative technology suppliers

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Vertosoft, a leading public sector technology distributor, today announced that it has been awarded a NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI contract under Category A: IT Solutions.

NASA SEWP is a government-wide acquisition contract designed to provide federal agencies and approved contractors with streamlined access to IT, communications, audio-visual, and related technology solutions. SEWP VI expands agency access to a broad range of commercial products and services, including hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity tools, engineering and consulting services, and data-intensive mission support capabilities.

The award represents an important milestone in Vertosoft's continued growth as a value-driven distributor focused on helping government customers identify, evaluate, and procure innovative technology solutions. Through SEWP VI, Vertosoft will be positioned to support federal agencies with efficient access to its expanding ecosystem of emerging and established technology suppliers.

"Being awarded a NASA SEWP VI contract is a major milestone for Vertosoft and a meaningful expansion of the contract access we provide to our suppliers and government customers," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft. "Our mission has always been to simplify public sector procurement and help agencies access the innovative technologies they need to modernize operations, improve security, and advance mission outcomes. SEWP VI strengthens our ability to deliver on that mission across the federal market."

The addition of SEWP VI further enhances Vertosoft's government contract portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to supporting federal technology modernization initiatives. Vertosoft will leverage the contract to help agencies procure solutions across key technology areas, including cybersecurity, cloud, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

"Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize quickly while navigating complex procurement requirements," added Colavita. "SEWP VI gives Vertosoft another proven vehicle to help bridge that gap - connecting agencies with high-impact technology solutions through an efficient, trusted acquisition path."

For any requests or questions, please reach out to sewp@vertosoft.com.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. For more information, visit Vertosoft.com.

Contact Information:

Name: Nicole Bongianino
Company: Vertosoft
Phone Number: 571-707-4130
Email: marketing@vertosoft.com

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-awarded-nasa-sewp-vi-contract-1191965

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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