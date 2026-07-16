Unboxed Training & Technology: Unboxed Delivers AI Powered Skill Development Integrating Microsoft AI Solutions

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Unboxed Training & Technology, a leader in enterprise skill development solutions, today announced a successful collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a scalable, AI-powered learning ecosystem for Axalta, a global leader in coatings and surface solutions. Read More: Unboxed & Microsoft Partner Success Story

Axalta faced a critical challenge: how to evolve into a truly global learning organization capable of reaching employees across regions, languages, and roles while maintaining consistency, quality, and impact.

"Thanks to our partnership with Unboxed, we've empowered our people with the resources they asked for and built a learning culture that supports career development at every level."

- Chris Leady, Director, Global Talent Management, Axalta

Case Study: Watch 2 Min Video

Unboxed delivered a platform designed to meet these demands integrating Microsoft Azure enterprise-grade infrastructure to ensure scalability, security, and reliability across Axalta's global operations.

The Unboxed platform integrates key Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Foundry, Azure Speech in Foundry Tools, Power BI, and Entra.

"Unboxed is built on Microsoft Azure. This gives us the scale, the reliability, and the enterprise-grade security that we need to operate in complex global environments," said Brian Leach, CEO at Unboxed.

In just 90 days, Unboxed successfully deployed a global learning management system for Axalta, delivering over 4,000 courses to employees worldwide.

Axalta found immediate results after deploying the Unboxed solution including:

20% increase in learner skill development through AI role play

92% increase in coaching confidence using AI coaching tools

40% improvement in coaching efficiency

The integration positions Axalta to continue advancing its workforce capabilities through AI-driven learning and development.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in high-performance coatings, delivering innovative solutions across automotive, industrial, and transportation industries worldwide.

About Unboxed Technology

Unboxed Training & Technology helps organizations build enterprise capabilities through scalable skill development solutions.

Contact:

Public Relations

Marketing@unboxedtechnology.com

SOURCE: Unboxed Training & Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/unboxed-delivers-ai-powered-skill-development-integrating-micros-1155545