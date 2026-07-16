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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 20:02
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ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 19:38 Uhr
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Unboxed Training & Technology: Unboxed Delivers AI Powered Skill Development Integrating Microsoft AI Solutions

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Unboxed Training & Technology, a leader in enterprise skill development solutions, today announced a successful collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a scalable, AI-powered learning ecosystem for Axalta, a global leader in coatings and surface solutions. Read More: Unboxed & Microsoft Partner Success Story

Axalta faced a critical challenge: how to evolve into a truly global learning organization capable of reaching employees across regions, languages, and roles while maintaining consistency, quality, and impact.

"Thanks to our partnership with Unboxed, we've empowered our people with the resources they asked for and built a learning culture that supports career development at every level."

- Chris Leady, Director, Global Talent Management, Axalta

Case Study: Watch 2 Min Video

Unboxed delivered a platform designed to meet these demands integrating Microsoft Azure enterprise-grade infrastructure to ensure scalability, security, and reliability across Axalta's global operations.

The Unboxed platform integrates key Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Foundry, Azure Speech in Foundry Tools, Power BI, and Entra.

"Unboxed is built on Microsoft Azure. This gives us the scale, the reliability, and the enterprise-grade security that we need to operate in complex global environments," said Brian Leach, CEO at Unboxed.

In just 90 days, Unboxed successfully deployed a global learning management system for Axalta, delivering over 4,000 courses to employees worldwide.

Axalta found immediate results after deploying the Unboxed solution including:

  • 20% increase in learner skill development through AI role play

  • 92% increase in coaching confidence using AI coaching tools

  • 40% improvement in coaching efficiency

The integration positions Axalta to continue advancing its workforce capabilities through AI-driven learning and development.

About Axalta
Axalta is a global leader in high-performance coatings, delivering innovative solutions across automotive, industrial, and transportation industries worldwide.

About Unboxed Technology
Unboxed Training & Technology helps organizations build enterprise capabilities through scalable skill development solutions.

Contact:
Public Relations
Marketing@unboxedtechnology.com

SOURCE: Unboxed Training & Technology



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/unboxed-delivers-ai-powered-skill-development-integrating-micros-1155545

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.