Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Consensus Core Technologies Inc. ("Consensus Core") today announced it has changed its name to Infinite Compute Infrastructure Inc. ("Infinite Compute"), a name that better reflects the company, as it builds the infrastructure layer for the next era of AI.

AI demand is growing faster than the compute capacity to run it. Infinite Compute builds that capacity from the ground up: power, data centers, and the hardware inside them, plus a cloud platform where customers can deploy and manage and optimize their compute performance.

"Infinite is about how much is possible, in addition to how much we've already built," said Wayne Lloyd, Founder and CEO of Infinite Compute. "We wanted a name that inspires both us and our customers to keep exploring what happens when capacity is no longer a limit, new discoveries and problems nobody's had the horsepower to actually work on. That's the part of this worth building toward."

The new identity includes a redesigned mark: a shape that reads at once as the infinity symbol and as the geometry seen across compute infrastructure, built block by block rather than assembled from software abstractions. It carries through a new color palette and typeface, and a new website live today at infinitecompute.ai.





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About Infinite Compute

Infinite Compute is an AI infrastructure company operating gigawatt-class data centers across North America, controlling the full stack from power generation to compute delivery. It partners with organizations to deliver on-demand compute through the design, configuration, and operation of purpose-built facilities and systems, empowering customers to develop the AI-powered products, services, and discoveries that will define the next era.

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Source: Infinite Compute Infrastructure Inc.