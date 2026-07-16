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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 21:10 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Asko Appliances AB: ASKO Opens the Doors to "In the Kitchen With:" Featuring Marcel Wanders and Family

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO is proud to announce the launch of "In the Kitchen With:", a new storytelling series that invites audiences into one of the most personal and meaningful spaces in the home: the kitchen. Through intimate conversations and shared culinary experiences, the series will spotlight inspiring and influential individuals from around the world, exploring the people, passions and philosophies that shape their lives and work.

In the Kitchen with: Marcel Wanders by ASKO

The first episode features none other than Marcel Wanders, one of the most celebrated and influential designers of our time.

In the Kitchen with: a new series from ASKO

Known for redefining contemporary design through his distinctive blend of emotion, creativity and craftsmanship, Marcel Wanders has spent decades creating products, interiors and experiences that place human connection at the centre. His work spans iconic collaborations with internationally renowned brands including Moooi, Louis Vuitton, Alessi, Baccarat, Laufen Bathrooms and Swarovski, among many others.

Yet behind the global recognition lies a deeply personal source of inspiration.

In the Kitchen with: Marcel Wanders by ASKO

In this first instalment of In the Kitchen With:, Marcel welcomes viewers into his home alongside his daughter, Joy Wanders, and partner, Caterina Roppo. Together, they share stories about family, creativity and the moments that have shaped Marcel's unique design philosophy.

In the Kitchen with: Marcel Wanders by ASKO

"Great design begins with people," says Marcel Wanders. "It is about emotion, meaning and creating experiences that bring us closer together."

Set against the backdrop of a shared cooking experience, the episode highlights the kitchen as more than a place to prepare meals. It is a place where ideas are exchanged, relationships are strengthened and memories are created. Supported by the precision and innovative performance of ASKO appliances, the gathering becomes a reflection of the values that unite both Marcel Wanders and ASKO: craftsmanship, thoughtful design and meaningful everyday experiences.

The launch of In the Kitchen With: marks the beginning of an ongoing series that will feature visionary creators, innovators and cultural influencers from across the globe. Through candid conversations and authentic moments, ASKO aims to uncover the stories behind extraordinary people and celebrate the rituals that bring families and communities together.

The first episode featuring Marcel Wanders is available now through ASKO's digital channels including youtube.

About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability, and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design-built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52aa6214-92c6-4869-85cc-92689b587b19
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53282bc5-3ce1-4760-8663-32ab2afd2997
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b028645-ced7-44f1-82bd-88824c4268eb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95f4a523-6925-4b32-9e8b-6296501d60a2

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9f27bec-4f33-4aa4-a16f-1ced378fe1f1


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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