Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company) and its affiliated companies, one of the nation's largest and most trusted senior housing operators, today announced two strategic executive finance leadership appointments to further strengthen the Company's accounting platform and expand its institutional capabilities in support of an increasingly sophisticated operating environment.

Effective July 8, Elizabeth Redmond, CPA, has joined Discovery Senior Living as Chief Accounting Officer, while Paul Rozelle has been appointed Executive Vice President, Finance Optimization, a newly created executive role dedicated to advancing enterprise-wide finance optimization, continuous improvement and operational transformation initiatives.

Together, these appointments reflect Discovery's ongoing commitment to investing in the people, leadership and financial infrastructure that continue to differentiate the Company's operating platform and reinforce its position as the trusted operating partner of choice for institutional and private capital providers.

"The expectations of today's ownership groups continue to evolve, and so must the capabilities of the operating partners they choose," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer, Discovery Senior Living. "At Discovery, we're continually investing in exceptional talent, institutional expertise and world-class operating capabilities that enable us to deliver greater transparency, stronger execution and increasingly sophisticated financial stewardship on behalf of our capital partners. Elizabeth and Paul bring complementary strengths that further enhance our accounting platform while positioning us to continue evolving as a best-in-class seniors housing operating company."

As Chief Accounting Officer, Redmond will oversee Discovery's Property Accounting, Corporate Accounting, Financial Reporting, Accounts Payable and Centralized Billing functions.

Redmond brings more than 25 years of executive accounting and finance leadership experience leading large, complex, multi-entity organizations through periods of significant growth and transformation. Most recently, Elizabeth served as Chief Accounting Officer for Highgate, one of the hospitality industry's leading hotel management, investment and development company, with portfolios across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. There, she led an accounting organization of over 100 professionals supporting more than $15 billion in assets under management.

She led enterprise-wide finance transformation initiatives, launched a centralized shared services model, modernized accounting systems and strengthened financial processes designed to support long-term growth. Prior to Highgate, Redmond served in senior accounting leadership roles at Choice Hotels International, including Chief Accounting Officer, where she helped guide a publicly traded hospitality organization through continued expansion, acquisitions, financial modernization and operational transformation.

At Discovery, Redmond will lead continued advancement of the Company's accounting platform, including modernization of financial systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) initiatives and enhancements to accounting processes that strengthen reporting, internal controls, analytics and operational consistency across the organization.

Dedicated Executive Leadership for Finance Optimization

After serving as Discovery's Chief Accounting Officer for the past four years, Rozelle will transition into the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Finance Optimization.

In his new role, Rozelle will dedicate his expertise exclusively to enterprise-wide finance optimization initiatives, including process improvement, Yardi optimization, technology enablement, streamlining, standardization and documentation, scalability and operational excellence across Discovery's finance platform.

The newly established role reflects Discovery's continued investment in building specialized executive capabilities that enhance operational excellence, improve consistency and create long-term value for ownership groups through stronger financial processes and disciplined execution.

"Paul has been instrumental in building the accounting organization that supports Discovery today," said Kim Voss, Chief Financial Officer, Discovery Senior Living. "His decades of experience, institutional knowledge and deep understanding of our operating model make him uniquely qualified to lead this important function. By dedicating executive leadership exclusively to finance optimization, we're creating additional capacity to continuously improve our systems, processes and capabilities while ensuring our accounting platform continues evolving alongside the needs of our ownership groups."

As the senior housing industry continues to mature, these appointments underscore Discovery's long-term commitment to building institutional-grade operating capabilities that support increasingly sophisticated ownership structures and evolving investor expectations.

Elizabeth Redmond, Chief Accounting Officer

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Paul Rozelle, EVP, Finance Optimization

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About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across 420-plus communities in 40 states. The Company, and ~25,000 team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery at Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fifth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place to Work - May 2026 - May 2027.

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Source: Discovery Senior Living