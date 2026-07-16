Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for June 2026.

June 2026 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $549 million;

CSE issuers completed 81 financings that raised an aggregate $156 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from four new companies, bringing total listed securities to 730 as at June 30, 2026.

"The first half of 2026 was a highly successful period for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Trading volume increased 20% compared to the same period last year, while the total capital raised by our issuers more than doubled. We also attracted 26 new listings across the mining, technology, life sciences and other diversified sectors. Solid market fundamentals, including high metal prices, remain in place as we move into the second half of the year."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE team is always excited to dust off their Stetson hats and join in the Calgary Stampede, and this year was no different. Keeping with tradition, the CSE-hosted Pre-Stampede Breakfast was a fun affair that featured no shortage of denim, pancake flipping and quality networking. The team was also pleased to attend the CSE-sponsored TAKESTOCK-at-SAMPEDE investor forum (named for Sam Grier of Stirling Capital), as well as other events over the course of the festivities.

The latest edition of the Blockchain Futurist Conference, one of North America's leading Web3, AI and crypto events, will be held in Toronto on July 21-22. Richard Carleton will be participating in a main stage panel on July 21 titled Parliament, Policy & Regulation: Canada's Digital Asset Future. The conference features many other prominent expert speakers that specialize in emerging technologies. To register, please click here.

The CSE is sponsoring and participating in the 2026 Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) conference in Whistler, British Columbia on August 19-22. The annual event brings together a diverse group of professionals for in-depth discussions of key issues impacting financial markets. It also features extensive networking opportunities, including a golf tournament and a pickleball party.

New Listings in June 2026

Flow Capital Corp. (FW)

Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. (ATLA)

Aureum Exploration Inc. (AURM)

Bighorn Metals Corp. (HRNY)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305487

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)