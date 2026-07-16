East Texas Summer Heat Pushes HVAC Systems to Their Limit: Bannister Plumbing Shares How Homeowners Can Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Bannister Plumbing & Air shares expert tips for preventing costly air conditioning breakdowns during peak summer heat while encouraging East Texans to nominate deserving neighbors for the Lennox Feel The Love program.

JACKSONVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Summer in East Texas pushes home air conditioning systems to their limits. With triple-digit temperatures, high humidity and extended cooling cycles, even well-functioning HVAC systems can experience increased wear during the hottest months of the year. Bannister Plumbing & Air is helping homeowners understand why systems fail in the summer, how to reduce the risk of costly breakdowns, and how the community can help deserving neighbors through the annual Lennox Feel The Love program.

"When temperatures soar, homeowners aren't just relying on their air conditioners for comfort-they're relying on them for their family's health and safety," said Brandon Bannister, Founder of Bannister Plumbing & Air. "A little preventative maintenance can go a long way toward avoiding unexpected breakdowns during the busiest time of the year."

Unlike many home systems, air conditioners often operate for hours at a time during East Texas summers. This sustained demand places significant stress on compressors, motors and electrical components. Dirty air filters, clogged condensate drains, low refrigerant levels and restricted airflow can force systems to work even harder, increasing energy costs while shortening equipment life.

Many summer HVAC emergencies can be prevented with routine maintenance before small issues develop into major repairs. Professional inspections allow technicians to evaluate refrigerant levels, electrical connections, capacitors, blower components, thermostats and drainage systems while ensuring the system is operating at peak efficiency.

Homeowners can also improve system performance by replacing air filters regularly, keeping outdoor condenser units free of debris, maintaining clear vents throughout the home and addressing unusual noises or inconsistent cooling before they become larger problems.

While many systems can be restored through maintenance or repair, older units may reach a point where replacement becomes the better long-term investment. Air conditioners that are 12 to 15 years old, require frequent repairs or struggle to keep homes comfortable during extreme heat may benefit from today's higher-efficiency equipment, which can improve comfort while reducing monthly utility costs.

As a trusted Lennox dealer serving East Texas, Bannister Plumbing & Air helps homeowners determine whether repair or replacement offers the greatest long-term value based on the condition and performance of their existing system. This commitment to comfort extends beyond traditional service calls. Bannister Plumbing & Air is once again partnering with Lennox for the annual Feel The Love program, a nationwide initiative that provides new heating and cooling systems to deserving individuals and families in local communities.

Each year, Lennox dealers donate equipment and installation services to recipients whose stories reflect service, resilience and compassion. Veterans, teachers, first responders, seniors, nonprofit volunteers, families facing medical hardships and others who have made a positive impact in their communities are encouraged to be nominated.

"One of the most rewarding parts of what we do is helping people who truly need it," said Bannister. "Through Feel The Love, we're able to provide comfort to families who have spent their lives caring for others."

Community members are encouraged to nominate deserving East Texans for the Lennox Feel The Love program. By combining dependable HVAC expertise with a commitment to serving its neighbors, Bannister Plumbing & Air continues to help East Texas families stay comfortable throughout the hottest days of the year.

About Bannister Plumbing & Air

Bannister Plumbing & Air is a locally owned and operated home services company serving East Texas since 2007, with locations in Jacksonville and Tyler. Specializing in plumbing and HVAC services, Bannister provides expert solutions including leak detection, slab leak repair, drain cleaning, sewer services, water heater repair and replacement, and HVAC system repair, maintenance, and installation.

With a team of more than 100 employees and thousands of customer reviews averaging 4.9 stars, Bannister Plumbing & Air is recognized for delivering high-quality workmanship and a customer-first experience. They have received multiple community-driven awards, including Best of Readers' Choice - Best Plumber in Jacksonville (2025) and Locals Love Us - Best Plumber in Tyler (2024, 2025-2026).

The company is led by founders Brandon and Brandy Bannister and remains committed to serving the East Texas community with integrity, accountability, and dependable service.

Contact: Dana Cobb The Barbershop Marketing, dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com 972.955.9747

SOURCE: Bannister Plumbing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/east-texas-summer-heat-pushes-hvac-systems-to-their-limit-bannister-plumbing-shares-how-h-1192000